January Jones shows off front and back of bikini-print bodycon dress to ask if she’s overdressed

Actress January Jones pictured at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards last year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

January Jones shows her stunning figure in a skintight bodysuit for a Carnival-themed holiday party.

The 44-year-old actress underwent knee surgery over the summer and appeared to be fully recovered.

Jones is making her return to movies with Nick Cassavetes-directed flick God Is A Bullet. The movie is currently filming and will be her first since 2015.

In her most recent Instagram snap, the beautiful actress poses in front of a mirror in her sensational bodycon outfit.

The Mad Men star wore the long sleeve fabric with yellow and blue circles in light and darker shades. It also gives the illusion of a see-through dress with a bikini underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the photo with her 1.1 million IG followers and added a clever caption.

“🤹‍♀️overdressed? or underdressed? for a Carnival themed holiday party. So fun @charlizeafrica 🎪CHARNIVAL 🤡.”

January Jones stars alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming movie

January Jones is set to make her movie comeback in God Is A Bullet, written and directed by Nick Cassavetes.

The movie, which stars Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Andrew Dice Clay, is based on the novel of the same name by Boston Teran.

According to Deadline, the film will follow vice detective Bob Hightower, played by Coster-Waldau, who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult.

After the official investigation into the crime doesn’t garner results, he leaves his job and infiltrates the cult to find the cult leader with the help of a woman who escaped, Case Hardin, portrayed by Monroe.

The outlet notes that Foxx will star in a supporting role of The Ferryman. However, it is unclear which role Jones is playing.

Golden Globe-nominated actress’s last role was as Carol Baker in the Netflix series Spinning Out in 2020.

January Jones stuns in a Rodarte dress inspired by Claudette Colbert

The actress attended the screening of Empire of Light at the Red Sea International Film Festival earlier this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Mad Men star stunned in a custom Rodarte Black Draped Jersey and Silk Chiffon Gown and was dressed by wardrobe stylist Samantha McMillen.

She shared a photo of her red carpet look on Instagram and revealed that Academy Award-winning actress Claudette Colbert was the inspiration behind the outfit.

“@kateandlauramulleavy @rodarte CRUSHED IT💪🏻Thank you for creating a modern version of my dream Claudette Colbert dress🖤”

In the photo, she wears a black hoody with a matching long-sleeve silk gown for the 1940s-themed look.