January Jones poses in polka dot bikini to beat the heat

January Jones rocked a flirty two-piece over the weekend to beat the 102-degree heat wave. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

January Jones beat the heat over the weekend at her home in Los Angeles, spending her time in a fun bikini to try to escape the scorching 102-degree temps that blasted California recently.

Taking to her Instagram page for her first swimwear snap in over a month, the Mad Men alum, 44, sizzled in her own way as she posed for some shots of herself donning a classy ensemble.

Wearing a white-based bikini top with black polka dots splashed across the fabric and pairing the look with matching bikini bottoms that ruched up along the hips for added style, January looked as glam as ever.

The upper half of the skimpy garment also displayed a ruched design, culminating in a stringy bow in the middle and a flirty peek-a-boo hole just under the tie.

The actress added a flourish of reddish-orange lipstick to her pout and drew in the drama by throwing some angular, dark shades over her eyes.

Thick, golden hoop earrings adorned her earlobes, and a wide-brimmed sun hat lay atop her blonde locks.

January captioned the post with, “102. RIP my grass.”

January Jones enjoys a bubble bath for ‘yes day’ relaxation

Back in May, January had her fans in stitches when she shared a hilarious video clip of herself enjoying a “yes day,” her 10-year-old son Xander doing some behind-the-scenes work to ensure his mother got her every wish.

Seen lounging nude in a bath filled to the top with bubbles, January sighed happily as she settled into the water while frequently making demands upon her son.

“A little salt,” she quipped at her non-visible child before a hand could be seen reaching down to sprinkle bath salt into the water.

She later requested him to bring her some tea, while at the end producing a megaphone to shout at him that he was making too much noise.

January Jones credits pilates for her slim figure

While the blonde X-Men: First Class actress may get fans jealous over her trim physique, January is the first to admit that she hasn’t always been interested in exercising and has had to find her groove.

In an interview with Shape magazine, January confided, “My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn’t work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it.”

“It’s not that I wasn’t active,” she explained. “As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis, I wouldn’t work out, ever.”

January even admitted that during filming for X-Men, on-set trainers were readily available, but she would claim that she was exercising in her hotel room daily but was “actually… watching Friends and having full tea service.”

After getting a rough start to working out, January later said that she started exercising after her son’s birth, taking up barre and pilates classes to work up her muscle strength.

Though a big supporter of the Lagree method these days, January said she doesn’t deprive herself of food and maintains a balance in all things to keep it fun.