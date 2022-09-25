January Jones in pink bikini discusses ‘Toxic Femininity’

January Jones in pink bikini wows and shares a message. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

January Jones is busting out a pink bikini while discussing toxic femininity on social media.

The Mad Men alum took to her social media page to share a photo from the waist up, wearing a light pink string bikini.

She shared the cheerful bikini photo for her 1.1 million fans and followers, who have grown accustomed to seeing such posts from the actress.

January has likely had her hands full with celebrations because her only son turned 11 years old last week.

But the latest share was about January as the star of the photo.

The stunning actress committed to pink in a look reminiscent of the Barbie-core trend that took hold of the fashion world.

January Jones is beautiful in a pink bikini

The actress rocked head-to-toe pink, including 60s-inspired pink-framed sunglasses and chunky pink earrings. She also accessorized with a pink crystal necklace with stones that resemble pink opal.

She placed her hands on her hips and smiled, showing her teeth and pink shade of lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

January rocked her short blonde hair in a bob with wispy ends that almost touched her shoulders.

Behind January was a white spiral staircase with a destination unknown. There were also white fluffy pillows and plants placed strategically behind her.

Her caption was interesting, as she mentioned toxic femininity and Nascar.

January’s caption read, “⚠️TOXIC FEMININITY⚠️ Apparently you guys didn’t appreciate my attempted Nascar’esque rebranding so here ya go.”

January Jones’ son turns 11 years old

January Jones has committed to keeping her personal life private, despite hounding from the press.

Eleven years ago, January stunned fans when she announced she was pregnant. The news was surprising because fans didn’t know that she was seeing someone. As it turns out, January wanted to keep the paternity a secret and she has maintained that pledge of privacy.

She recently shared a post on Instagram with a heartwarming post about the special day.

Her caption read, “My son is 11yrs old today! I’m coping just fine(obviously), with grace and reflection.”

January previously discussed male role models in her son Xander’s life, and raising him as a single parent. She told Red, “Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women.”

She continued, “He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl.'”

There doesn’t seem to be anything “toxic” about January’s femininity as she raises a strong son by herself.