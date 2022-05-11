January Jones in bubble bath enjoys ‘yes day’

January Jones took to her Instagram page recently to share a hilarious video of herself relaxing in a bubble bath while giving commands to her son to fetch her items as he catered to her ‘yes day.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia



January Jones is no stranger to sharing some sultry snaps to her Instagram page, and her recent bathtub post is no exception.

The 44-year-old blonde bombshell, known largely for her roles in Mad Men and X-Men: First Class, took to her social media site to share another sexy post for her fans to enjoy, this time lounging in a bubble bath with her hair tousled perfectly on top of her head.

Rocking some neon-pink eye shadow and plenty of foamy froth to keep her sensitive areas covered up only just enough, January was the vision of relaxation as she enjoyed some down time.

January Jones enjoyed a bubble bath while her son catered to her every whim for her ‘yes day’

Sharing a short video to her feed, January could be seen settling herself in the tub as she shifted her upper back against the tub wall, a plush cloth behind her head, and sighed with apparent joy.

The actress then calmly asked for a “little salt” to be added to her water, at which point a disembodied hand came into view as it sprinkled green crystals around her.

Later identified as January’s son, 10-year-old Xander, as was made evident further on in the video when she used his name to give more instructions, the then-mysterious hand disappeared, and footsteps could be heard clomping away in the background.

After Xander stomped away, seemingly down the hall or stairs, January casually paused for a moment before reaching out of the camera’s view and hilariously producing a megaphone, which she then used to blast at her son that he “forgot my tea.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Xander’s arm was seen once again as he handed a cup to his mom, who thanked him as she settled back again for some chill time, all while commanding her son to “quietly” walk away.

January took up the horn once more as she shouted at Xander, “I can hear you walking!” before leaning back again.

Fans found January’s ‘yes day’ post to be hilarious

January’s followers got a good laugh out of her bubble bath post, which she captioned, “I needed to document this for the archives. He gave me a yes day with very little talking, he even refrained from judging my mood mkup 💖🛁.”

Most of her fans seemed to be practically falling over as they wrote their responses to the actress’ humorous clip.

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

“The quietly got me” said one person, referencing a part when January commanded her son to not make any noise while leaving the room.

Two others commented that the post was bringing them back to the stars’ days as Betty Draper on Mad Men, saying “This is giving me Betty vibes 😂” and ““SALLY DRAPER I HEAR YOU WALKING!” as another follower laughed at the use of the megaphone, saying “😂 The megaphone 😂😂😂.”

The identity of January’s baby daddy has remained unclear as the actress has kept that information impressively under wraps.