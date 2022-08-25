January Jones in a strapless bikini shows off fit physique 

January Jones is lounging in a black bikini with a bandeau-style top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Her first name is January, but actress January Jones brought the heat in August.

January shared a bikini photo on her Instagram Story, where it remained for 24 hours. The post allowed her 1.1 million fans and followers to see her modeling skills in action.

The model shared a black and white photo as she struck a pose on her back.

She wore a strapless black bikini top which was fashioned in the shape of a large bow. She placed her arms over her head and stared straight above with her best model pose. She rocked two matching bangles on her bicep.

January’s blonde locks fell behind her and rested on the ground. The background for the shoot was white, and January’s black bikini offered a contrast to the photo.

January’s prominent cheekbones were visible, revealing the face structure that made her a household name.

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

The 44-year-old actress is well-known for her roles in X-Men First Class and Mad Men. Her portrayal as Betty Draper on the AMC series earned her a Primetime Emmy nod for Best Lead Actress in a Drama in 2010.

One year later, she gave birth to a son, surprising fans and the media.

January Jones had son Xander 2011

January Jones gave birth to a son, Xander, in 2011 and never revealed the identity of her baby daddy.

While the internet continues to speculate about January’s baby daddy, she remains private on the matter.

She expressed a desire to raise her son alone, something she has done for over a decade.

Although January has remained silent about her son’s father, she did offer insight into her workout routine and diet.

January Jones does Pilates to get strong and look better naked

January spoke with Shape in 2020 about her fitness goals and desire for strength.

She said, “After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much. As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out, and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch.”

January revealed she began taking barre, an exercise incorporating ballet training into a workout routine. Then, she said a friend told her about Pilates.

She continued, “I’ve been doing it [Pilates] two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked.”