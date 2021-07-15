January Jones has the internet shook with topless pic as she poses for a mirror selfie

January Jones showed off her toned physique in risque post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

January Jones has rocked the web after posing for a very revealing selfie.

The Mad Men actress, 43, displayed her seriously toned physique, wearing nothing but a pair of black underwear and some tape over her chest.

She captioned the pic saying, “This post will self destruct in 5..4..3..2..” with the tagline #unevenboobtape.

January’s followers chimed in on the snap, with many commenting that they had quickly taken screenshots for future viewing.

One person hilariously mentioned January’s character from Mad Men, Betty Draper, saying, “Don Draper would never let Betty post that.”

January doesn’t seem to have problems showing off her toned physique

The actress also recently shared some cute photos of herself wearing a striped romper, claiming she aimed to prove a friend who said that rompers don’t look good on women wrong.

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

Donning some cute, pale yellow cat-eye shades, the star playfully posed in various positions to show off the adorable outfit, bending forward with her hands on her hips in one and throwing her arms out to the sides in another.

In a post for the fourth of July, January, who briefly dated Bachelor star Nick Viall, was a vision of patriotism in a red-and-white striped cropped tankini top with navy blue, skirted bottoms.

With her hair swept to the side in what appeared to be a set of low pigtails, the blonde beauty held an American flag as she turned her head to the camera with a flashing smile.

The actress also takes time out from selfies to support her friends and brand

Along with confidently showing off her body, January has also used her social media platform for good causes, taking time to support friend Charlize Theron with the launch of CTAOP, a non-profit organization that aims to support African youth in living AIDS-free lives.

January also took to Instagram to voice her support as Ambassador for Oceana, urging fans to support Discovery and Oceana’s ongoing work to protect sharks from over-fishing and unnecessary killing.

Fans sent their love to the actress for her post, sharing heart and shark emojis, with celebs like Mary Steenburgen even taking time to comment.

Since the finale of Mad Men, January has acted in a few other television series, most recently playing Carol Baker in Spinning Out.

Her newest movie, God is a Bullet, is currently being filmed and has no information about a release date.