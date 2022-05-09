January Jones busts out of bikini for ‘pasty girl summer’

January Jones had summer coming early on social media when she shared a sultry bikini snap as she preps for a ‘pasty girl summer.’ ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

This year appears to be another good one for January Jones as she continues to dominate Instagram with her fun, flirty, and downright sexy posts.

The Mad Men alum, who starred in the popular show alongside Jon Hamm and Kiernan Shipka, continues to ensure that her fan base gets an eye-full of her insanely toned physique as she keeps up with her trend of donning seriously sensual attire.

January’s recent bikini snap was no exception as the movie star leaned forward to show off her assets while preparing for the upcoming summer.

January busted out of a tight bikini in prep for summer

The blonde-haired star, who is also known for her perfect portrayal of mutant Emma Frost in the hit blockbuster X-Men: First Class, took to her social media page to share her latest swim attire pic for the upcoming hot season, and the actress really hit the nail on the head with the spunky post.

January first shared an up-close snap of her upper torso, flashing a pearly grin for the camera as she leaned down for a flirty pose that put her chest on display as her tight, black, bandeau-style top hugged her curves while her lower half was decorated with wide-set bottom and two lace-ups running along the fronts.

For her second and final pic, January gave her followers a better view of the whole ensemble, standing farther away from the camera so fans could revel in her glory as she happily grinned and pointed a finger at the camera.

January definitely had people digging her look with her slender legs standing out against the black two-piece material and her thighs slim from her Lagree Pilates workouts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans went crazy for January’s bikini post

Captioning the post with “Gonna be another pasty girl summer 🌞,” January had her followers gushing over her flawless skin and adorable shots.

“🔥 Digg’n them bangs!” exclaimed actress Charlize Theron, commenting on January’s wavy fringe.

“No need to be hasty..just be pasty.” joked someone else in response to her hilarious caption.

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

Someone else mentioned January’s perfect complexion, adding, “Porcelain perfection! Colgate jones..HA!”

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

January recently shredded internet trolls who didn’t like her make-up free look

Despite the actress’ undeniable beauty, January still falls victim to the occasional internet troll who disagrees with the public’s general opinion.

Just this March, January found herself clapping back at some online critics who deemed her make-up-free look to be less than ideal in their view.

The actress received the critique following a silly video she shared in which she practiced her karaoke skills sans-facial adornments, according to a report put out by Page Six.

The post, which has since been completely deleted, garnered lots of positive comments but also had January defending herself right and left against her haters.

Even with the periodic nay-sayer who finds their way into her Instagram feed, January continues to put out her best and truest self for the public to enjoy and hasn’t let the negativity bring her down.