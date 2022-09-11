January Jones all smiles in mismatched bikini and unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

January Jones opts for a trendy bikini look as she grabs a can of beer and offers a smile. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

January Jones soaked up the sun with a smile as she rocked denim jeans in a patriotic display.

January regularly posts photos in swimwear and takes selfies shared with her 1.1 million followers. The latest shot saw the actress enjoying a Sunday Funday– complete with a bikini and a beverage.

The actress let the photo do the talking with a simple American flag emoji as her caption.

January held a Budweiser zero can in one hand and flashed a peace sign with the other.

January wore a red paisley bikini top with a string halterneck and ruching around the bodice.

She sported layered gold necklaces with the look.

January Jones rocks mismatched bikini and a beer

January paired the red bikini top with leopard spot high-waisted bikini bottoms, which peeked out from underneath her shorts. She wore Daisy Duke shorts, which she unbuttoned, possibly fresh from a swim. January completed the look with a white lace top featuring blue embroidery and frilly edges.

Behind January were blue skies and a calm lake with swans swimming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Mad Men actress flashed a smile with her face covered mainly by a white baseball cap and sunglasses.

January stood on a wooden deck overlooking the water on a property that was under construction. There was a bulldozer in the back and dirt piles on the shore of the site.

In the distance, there were docks extending out into the water and massive homes lining the water.

Earlier in the day, January posed for a selfie with her two sisters, who maintain their private lives and keep their social media pages private.

January Jones’ workout routine is ever-evolving

January Jones grew up with a personal trainer as a father, so working out was very important in her household. January told Shape magazine that she rebelled against her dad and didn’t exercise for a long time.

She shared, “My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn’t work out because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it.”

January admitted that she was active, however. She continued, “It’s not that I wasn’t active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis, I wouldn’t work out, ever.”

Now the mother of Xander found an exercise routine that she enjoys. She revealed, “I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked.”