January Jones, 44, has fans in awe as she bears some skin in a lace bodysuit and ripped jeans

January Jones had fans thirsting for more with her most recent Instagram post, wearing a lace bodysuit and ripped jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson



January Jones had the internet abuzz again with her latest Instagram post.

The Mad Men actress, 44, shared a sexy snap to her social media page, baring plenty of skin in a revealing, see-through, black lace bodysuit and some ripped-up black jeans.

Posing for a mirror selfie, January looked toned and lean in her ensemble as she cocked on hand over her perfectly-messy hair and pushed one hip out to the side.

“Went to a High school basketball game this wknd. The parents section was almost as lit as the student section,” she captioned the photo.

Fans were thirsting for more and many of them rushed to her comment section to share their thoughts.

“Yes no doubt! And the 17-year-olds and 43-year-olds Dressing the same… Mixing up the life order!” wrote one person, as others said, “It’s a wonder anyone watched the game. Looking spectacular 😍” and “You would light up any section.”

January made headlines last year when she shared a topless snap to her Instagram page

Not one to be too shy about putting her fit figure on display, January had the internet shook last year when she posted a picture of herself completely topless with only some pieces of tape and tiny, black underwear to cover her up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress had fans falling over themselves as they wrote up a slew of positive comments and appeared to be in general awe of her fit physique.

More recently, the star enjoyed a belated birthday celebration with some friends and wore a very sleek dress to mark the occasion.

January chose a silky, lingerie-esque, dress with black lace cut-outs as her primary attire for her outing, posing seductively in her bathroom for her post to Instagram.

How does January stay so fit?

With a figure that most women would likely envy, January makes staying toned appear to be a breeze but the actress works hard to maintain her looks.

In an interview with Shape magazine, January admitted that she hated exercising growing up and into her adult years even though her father was a personal trainer.

“My dad was a trainer, so in my 20’s and 30’s I didn’t work out because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise,” she said while adding, “We would rebel and not do it.”

“Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service,” she revealed.

Pic credit: @januaryjones/Instagram

January said it wasn’t until her later 30’s that she found something she loved to do to stay healthy and strong, taking up barre classes and Lagree Pilates in order to regain her body after the birth of her son Xander.

The actress then described how the Pilates classes got her to gain muscle weight and correct her bad back and hunched shoulders, saying that she also swears by celery juice every day as a way to keep her skin, energy, and sleep in check.

Despite putting in a lot of physical effort to keep her body toned, January did say that she does not follow any diets or restrictive eating habits, allowing herself to eat what she feels she wants or needs.

“I don’t deprive myself of anything. If I want something—steak, a bagel—I’ll eat it. There’s no diet or strict set of rules.”