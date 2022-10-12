Janice Dickinson exclaims that she is not Caitlyn Jenner after fan mixup 

Janice Dickinson reacts to a comparison between her and Caitlyn Jenner. Pic credit: @janicedickinson/Instagram

Janice Dickinson showed off her sense of humor in a recent video.

The iconic supermodel addressed being commonly mistaken for celebrity Caitlyn Jenner.

Janice made a video urging fans to remember she’s not Caitlyn Jenner after a commenter expressed thinking she was Caitlyn.

Her video addressing the commenter received lots of likes and comments reacting with amused responses.

Janice’s successful modeling career began in the 1970s.

Now, at 67, she remains up to date with current trends and platforms such as TikTok.

Janice Dickinson teasingly questions if she’s Caitlyn Jenner

Janice Dickinson took to TikTok to share a video with a commenter’s mixup in the corner.

Upon seeing Janice, the commenter wrote, “I thought this was Caitlyn Jenner.”

In the video, Janice wore a blue tank and her brunette hair down and pin-straight with a middle part.

Janice exclaimed, “Guys, we talked about this. I am not Caitlyn!”

The video then cut to an image of Caitlyn Jenner as Janice reappeared on the screen and stated, “Maybe I am Caitlyn Jenner.”

The post’s caption read, “Replying to @rogerbrinkman44 FOR THE LAST TIME I AM NOT CAITLYN JENNER.”

Fans took to the comment section to react and praise Janice’s humor.

A commenter wrote, “I caaaant,” with a laughing emoji, while another fan expressed, “Your sense of humor has always been on point. Bravo!”

Some commenters noted the similarities between Janice and Caitlyn.

A follower wrote, “OR MAYBE She used your picture and said make me look like Janice.”

Another commenter expressed, “you caitlyn have same doctor.”

One fan celebrated Janice’s legendary model status, writing, “you’re an iconic super model.”

Pic credit: @officialjanicedickinson/TikTok

Janice Dickinson has no regrets after being a judge on America’s Next Top Model

Janice appeared alongside supermodel Tyra Banks on the hit model completion America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2006.

During her time as a judge on four cycles of the show, Janice was known not to hold back in her harsh critique of the modeling hopefuls.

Lately, America’s Next Top Model has come under fire for problematic treatment and controversial challenges such as having the models wear dark makeup to swap ethnicities.

Janice was questioned about whether she regrets anything she said or did while judging ANTM.

Janice reacted to the commenter’s question with a straightforward and blunt response.

The model replied, “Uh no, it was acting. And that’s that.”

Janice captioned the post, “People forget that TV is acting.”