Janet Jackson stuns in bra and sheer top for BTS

Janet Jackson looked stunning in a bra and sheer top. Picture credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Janet Jackson rocked a bra and sheer top as she got ready to a tune from K-pop superstars BTS.

The 56-year-old legend showed she still has the figure for the outfit as she posted a video of her preparations to Instagram.

The clip saw her direct her assistant over how to arrange her long braided hair as a BTS track played in the background.

She told her 6.9million followers, “A little getting ready bts for u guys.”

The video ends with her donning a long black coat.

It has attracted more than 162k likes.

Choreographer Danielle Polanco popped up in the comments section saying, “You know I’m into the house beats in the background.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Picture credit: @janetjackson/Instagram

Janet Jackson is ‘still killing it at 56’

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Janet showed she can still kill it at 56 with an epic Essence Festival performance.

The platinum-selling megastar shared a video clip of her performing on the Caesars Superdome stage. It showed Janet nailing a dance break in the middle of one of her songs.

Jackson carried out the elaborate choreography in front of four other backup dancers while bright lights and graphics flashed behind her. The singer herself rocked a sparkly gray ensemble with a metal corset piece on her midsection, while the other dancers also wore corresponding sparkly outfits.

“Come on Essence,” Jackson said right before nailing the intricate dance moves.

Jackson also shared a backstage video of her walking down a hallway right before heading on stage.

“All right guys, let’s gather up, it’s showtime,” an unknown voice said off-camera before surrounding crew members clapped for the Feedback star.

Janet Jackson’s crush on Alicia Keys

Monsters and Critics also revealed how Alicia Keys reacted to Janet having a crush on her.

In 2008, Janet revealed that if she were to be in a lesbian relationship, she would choose to be with singer Alicia Keys.

“I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she’s wonderful,” Jackson said at the time.

As it turns out, Alicia Keys believes Janet is wonderful, too.

Almost 15 years later, Keys posted her reaction to being Janet Jackson’s choice on Instagram.

Alicia is no stranger to confidence, and Janet’s “crush” on her isn’t shaking the singer’s confidence either.

Her caption on Instagram featured fire emojis and read, “I always knew I was BAE. But when @janetjackson says it!”

She continued by urging followers to watch the star’s documentary JANET.