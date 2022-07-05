Janet Jackson ‘still killing it at 56’ in epic Essence Festival performance

Janet Jackson shared a video clip of her dancing on stage at this year’s Essence Festival. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Nothing was going to stop Janet Jackson from putting on a high-energy, memorable performance at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture.

The platinum-selling megastar, 56, took the stage at this year’s festival in New Orleans on Saturday, July 2. The event ran from Thursday through Sunday, featuring music headliners Nicki Minaj and New Edition alongside Jackson.

Jackson shared a dance break from her Essence performance

Throughout the span of her successful career, Jackson has showcased her talent as a dancer and singer through her elaborate stage performances.

On Sunday, she shared a video clip of her performing on the Caesars Superdome stage the night before. The clip showed Janet Jackson nailing a dance break in the middle of one of her songs that had fans saying the pop icon “still had it.”

Jackson carried out the elaborate choreography in front of four other backup dancers while bright lights and graphics flashed behind her. The singer herself rocked a sparkly gray ensemble with a metal corset piece on her midsection, while the other dancers also wore corresponding sparkly outfits.

“Come on Essence,” Jackson said right before nailing the intricate dance moves.

Watch the clip from her dance break below:

Jackson also shared a backstage video of her walking down a hallway right before heading on stage.

“All right guys, let’s gather up, it’s showtime,” an unknown voice said off-camera before surrounding crew members clapped for the Feedback star.

Fans told Jackson she is still ‘slaying at 56’

When it came to Jackson’s set at this year’s Essence Festival, fans were quick to let the Escapade icon know that she had yet again proven herself as one of the top performers in the entertainment industry.

“Best to ever do it!! Still killing it at 56,” one fan wrote on her video.

“EATING AT 56?! OH OKAY,” another fan similarly wrote in regards to Jackson’s age.

“STILL SLAYING AT 56!!! Forever the queen of pop.”

“YOU SNAPPED at this very moment and refused to leave any crumbs,” user @loyal2janet wrote in regards to Jackson’s full-out performance.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it forever: Janet Jackson was my generation’s Beyonce,” one Twitter user wrote. “She straight KILLED her Essence Fest performance at 56 years old.”

I've said it before and I'll say it forever: Janet Jackson was my generation's Beyonce.



She straight KILLED her Essence Fest performance at 56 years old (b/c yes I had to stop watching to Google) this weekend. https://t.co/qSusK6BVFU — Kellye Garrett (Like A Sister is out now) (@kellyekell) July 4, 2022

Although Janet Jackson may have proven that age is just a number, it seems that if her fans had to give her one – it would be a 10.