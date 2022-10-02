Janet Jackson in busty plunging top reveals ‘Friday mood’

Janet Jackson was in a busty plunging top and revealed her “Friday mood.” Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Janet Jackson is rocking a plunging top and showing off her pre-weekend mood in a new share.

She posted photos of her outfit on Instagram for her loyal followers.

Janet’s plunging sweater featured a cutout in the bodice and fitted nicely to Janet’s body. The long sleeves were see-through, and the neckline complimented the singer’s curves and her collar bones.

Janet wore her curly and light brown hair down and let the curls fall in a beautiful shape around her head. Her makeup was classic, with a subtle wing in the eyeliner.

Miss You Much singer posed with one hand wrapped around her waist with her gaze set downward. Her nails were long and manicured and gave her outfit a bit of extra elegance.

Janet’s overall look was fashionable and full of refined loveliness.

Janet is an astounding and beautiful 56-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer who has amassed quite a following. The sister of Michael Jackson posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “#fridaymood” and a black heart emoji.

The post received over 75,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

Janet Jackson loves fan art

A fan page of Janet Jackson on Instagram called @janetjourney posted fan art, which was created by the page owner Adrienne S.

Janet appeared to enjoy the art because she reposted it to her own Instagram page.

Janet’s post read, “I absolutely LUV this @janetjourney” with a pink heart emoji.

The post received over 29,000 likes.

The fan art was based on Janet’s look when she attended Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards and won the Icon of the Year award. The art piece perfectly showed her hairstyle, outfit, makeup, and accessories.

Janet Jackson regularly posts ‘Sunday inspiration’

Janet has sprinkled “Sunday Inspiration” throughout her Instagram page with the hashtag #sundayinspiration.

The most recent inspirational post showed text which read, “May your day be filled with BLESSINGS you didn’t see coming.”

The post received well over 37,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

The star seems to enjoy the inspirational messages and sharing these with her fans.

Another more recent inspirational post read, “Learn to love the sound of your feet walking away from things not meant for you.”

The post received over 54,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Janet is clearly a successful singer and actress and loves to use her platform to spread the messages she finds both important and inspiring.