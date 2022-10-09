Janet Jackson defies age in a rare photo with niece Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson and her aunt Janet Jackson at separate red-carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Janet Jackson looks youthful in a rare photo with her late brother Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris.

The Jacksons were at Paris Fashion Week, and the singer has rarely been seen with her niece after Michael Jackson died tragically in 2009.

The 56-year-old pop icon looked fashionable in a dark grey blazer, matching tie, black pants, and a white shirt.

Janet also added a colorful bowtie to her unique hairstyle in the photo.

On the other hand, Paris donned a semi-sheer beige top with numerous tattoos visible.

She added knee-high boots, a collar, and circular sunshades for a vintage-style look.

Janet Jackson flashed a smile for the photo, while Paris kept a neutral facial expression for the rare snap.

“So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post.

Rumors of a feud between Paris and Janet Jackson have cooled in recent years

In 2012, footage emerged of the pair having an argument in which it appeared that Janet attempted to slap a phone out of Paris’s hand. Since then, rumors of a feud have circulated for years.

When the Rhythm Nation singer won the Billboard Icon Award in 2018, Paris was noticeably missing from the ceremony.

The only daughter of Michael Jackson said she was not invited to the event despite her brother Prince Jackson attending.

According to E! News, Paris Jackson later addressed rumors about her relationship with her famous aunt.

“Do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family,” she shared on Instagram.

“As amazing and as s***tty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS.”

She continued, “Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others…well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media.”

Following the death of Joe Jackson in late June 2018, Paris shut down rumors of a feud with Janet Jackson.

“janet and i haven’t argued in over 6 years, stop with these stupid rumors. i have nothing but love for my family and they all know it. F*** off,” she wrote on Twitter.

Paris Jackson is open to musical collaboration with Janet

Earlier this year, in an interview with Access Hollywood about her new role in the movie Sex Appeal, she was asked about potentially collaborating with Janet Jackson.

In the above clip, Paris said the pair have not spoken about working on music, but she is open to one day getting in the studio with her legendary aunt.