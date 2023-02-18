With a career spanning over four decades, Janet Jackson still has fans in awe of her.

In her latest Instagram upload, the 56-year-old pop icon uploaded a throwback image of herself that dates back to October 2022 when she attended Alexander McQueen’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

In the snapshot, Janet looked incredibly stylish, wearing a white shirt buttoned all the way up to the top.

She paired the ensemble with a black coat, which featured cut sleeves around the elbow area.

Janet, who has been known to reinvent her image with various hairstyles, rocked long black hair half braided at the front while the rest was tied up in a ponytail.

For her makeup, the What Have You Done for Me Lately hitmaker wowed with black eyeliner and eyeshadow.

Janet Jackson is more youthful than ever

At 56 years of age, Janet is a timeless beauty.

In the snapshot, the Why Did I Get Married? actor was captured in the middle of getting glammed up in front of a plain backdrop.

To her left appeared her hairstylist, Larry Sims, who can be seen adjusting her luscious locks for the occasion. On Janet’s right was her makeup artist, Preston Meneses, who appeared to be finishing off her makeup with a mini brush. Both were credited in the tags.

While preparing for the moment, Janet was snapped, gazing directly at the camera lens, looking fiercer and more youthful than ever.

“#fridaymood,” she wrote in her caption before informing her fans that this is a throwback to when she attended Paris Fashion Week last year.

The upload certainly didn’t go unnoticed, as the post racked up more than 16,300 likes and over 450 comments in just 16 hours.

How Janet Jackson really feels about getting glammed up

Due to her ongoing high-profile status, Janet has had her fair share of legendary red carpet and fashion moments over the years.

That said, many might be surprised to find out that getting ready for a big occasion isn’t her favorite activity to participate in.

During an interview with InStyle in 2018, Janet said that getting her hair and makeup done is so relaxing that she sometimes falls asleep in the chair. However, she confessed that she isn’t a fan of the whole process.

“I don’t like it,” she said. “I like it at the end how you look nice, but I can’t wait to take it off and get in bed.”

When asked about her ongoing youthful complexion, Janet stated that she has great genes, insisting that looking young is in her DNA.

If there is one thing, however, that she can’t live without, it’s castile soap, a product that she revealed has been in her family for generations.