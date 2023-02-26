Janelle Monae is a multitalented superstar who does it all so effortlessly.

In addition to being a songwriter and musician, they have also starred in a number of critically acclaimed movies, including Hidden Figures and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

More recently, Janelle dropped their latest single, Float, which features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

In an interview with Malika Andrews, Janelle discussed the song, explaining, “this is the song that allows people who are great to truly float into their greatness always when they listen to it.”

The Make Me Feel hitmaker, who came out as non-binary last year, was one of the many talented stars who made an appearance at this year’s NAACP Image Awards last night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In true Janelle style, they looked like a superstar on the red carpet.

Janelle Monae was a vision in red

Janelle is no stranger to a killer red carpet fashion moment, and their appearance at the NAACP Image Awards was no different.

Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

Looking beautiful from head to toe, the Grammy Award-nominated singer slayed in a red dress made out of silk material. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and was cut out on the left side of the garment.

The elegant number featured a thigh-high slit and was paired with open-toe heels of the same color. Keeping with the theme of red, Janelle opted for lipstick in a darker shade from their ensemble.

They accessorized with earrings and a couple of rings while sporting their dark hair up and keeping their nails short for the occasion.

Posing with both arms beside them, Janelle was the epitome of beauty.

Janelle Monae reveals their diet on tour

As an energetic performer, Janelle has admitted that running and dancing around on stage for 90 minutes has contributed to their workout regime.

That said, keeping a balanced diet is also very important to Janelle. In an interview with BlackDoctor, they revealed that staying healthy on the road isn’t the easiest thing for them.

“I try to keep a healthy, balanced diet on the road, though it can sometimes be hard,” Janelle admitted. “I try to eat a lot of salads while I’m traveling, but when I need a light, fluffy snack, I reach for my pita chips and hummus.”

Janelle explained that they drink a lot of water to not only stay healthy but to preserve their voice. “I sip a lot, especially when I’m flying since airplane travel can dry out your voice like crazy. When you use your voice, it is important to have a technique to preserve it,” Janelle continued.