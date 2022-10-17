Janelle Monae at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Janelle Monae looked incredible in a bold red dress.

She wore the extravagant outfit while attending the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere.

The singer took to the red carpet in London and completely shocked her fans with the all-red look.

Janelle wore a sheer long sleeve red dress, showing off her tight bralette top underneath.

Around the mid-length of the dress is a large ruffled skirt, that matches her ruffled headpiece.

Janelle complemented the gown with a natural makeup look, gold jewelry, and her hair tucked into a bun.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Janelle Monae’s BET look

One of Janelle’s most recent appearances was when she looked incredible in an all-black look for the 2022 BET Awards.

She took a few photos of the night and shared her congratulations for her friend’s win in the caption, “Congrats to legend @diddy LOVE on your lifetime Achievement Award and THANK YOU for all you have done for me as an artist.”

Diddy, also known as Love, is credited for launching Janelle’s career when she was signed to his record label back in 2006.

For the night, she rocked a completely sheer black skirt, revealing her amazing physique underneath.

The maxi skirt is strapped to a black bralette top with a rose detail across the front.

The singer wore her hair in a curly updo and put on a pair of black high heels.

Janelle’s outfit was created by legendary designer Roberto Cavalli.

Janelle Monae comes out

Janelle Monae made headlines back in April when she came out as nonbinary to her fans on social media. She has publicly been a part of the LGBTQ+ community since as early as 2018.

While the actress has over 4 million followers on Instagram, she doesn’t post often and tends to keep her personal life a secret.

In an interview with Out magazine, she explained her reason for coming out and keeping some things to herself by saying, I’m still a super private person. I have no interest in releasing who I’m dating or not dating, that’s not important. But what I did feel was important that that representation of what it meant to live in your truth, regardless of friends or family supporting it, regardless of people having opinions, it was really more so for me, it was like, I need to say this out loud.”

Janella Monáe’s newest film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery comes out in theatres on November 23.