Janel Parrish was stunning in pretty polka dots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Stunning actress Janel Parrish was pretty in polka dots in a new snap shared with fans on social media.

The 34-year-old Hawaiian native posed for a photo in a navy tea dress with a white polka dot pattern.

The dress was cut with a classic silhouette but had amped up the style with a plunging V-shape neckline. It had a pretty cap sleeve with angled cutouts and hugged Janel’s figure perfectly.

The daring neckline plunged to the waist, showcasing her curves, and the rich navy shade popped against the pastel blue backdrop.

The actress of Pretty Little Liars fame placed one hand behind her back, the other over her stomach, and gazed longingly into the camera.

Some of her tattoos were visible due to the short sleeves, including some blackbirds, the outline of a Koi fish, and some black roman numerals.

Janel’s makeup was applied flawlessly, rocking a soft glam look with copper shimmer eyeshadow, black liner, and nude lipstick. She was simply stunning.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her glossy dark locks were loosely fastened in an updo, with several strands of hair escaping to fall around her face and shoulders.

She accessorized the dazzling dress with various gold and crystal jewelry on her wrists and rings on one of her fingers.

Janel left the image without a caption, posting the photo alongside a blue butterfly emoji instead.

Janel Parrish shows off aerial ability

Janel recently showed her 9.8 million followers a little behind-the-scenes look at how she gets her exercise in, taking up aerial fitness again after an extended break.

She posted a video to Instagram showing her hanging from a piece of red fabric that was attached to the ceiling of the gym.

The fabric was wrapped around Janel’s waist and legs to secure her. As the video began, we could see her spinning around with her legs outstretched before she expertly wrapped them around the fabric again and pulled herself upright using her insane core and arm strength.

Wearing all-black, she then posed with a leg still wrapped in the red fabric and continued to spin around. She then maneuvered once again to strike another pose, looking incredibly gracious as she did so.

She continued to dangle from the fabric and spin in various acrobatic poses before the video finally came to an end.

Captioning the post, “Blurry flows 🤍 feels so good to get back into aerial after 2.5 years. Very rusty, but very happy 🤍,” she considered herself to be rusty, but fellow television stars in the comments were left dazzled.

Pic credit: @janelparrish/Instagram

Virgin River actor Marco Grazzini said, “Props!🙌 Also I pulled my calf muscle watching this,” while Riverdale actress Marisol Nichols said, “Um…that’s pretty amazing 🙌.”

Janel Parrish flashes smile with Invisalign

Janel smiled brightly for fans recently as she promoted partnered brand Invisalign.

The brand offers an affordable alternative to metal braces to get your smile picture-perfect, and that’s exactly how Janel looked in the summertime snap.

Posing for a selfie in front of a backyard swimming pool, she held up a case with her aligner as she flashed a smile for the camera.

She donned a bright red ribbed top which had a crisscross halterneck style neckline complete with a round cutout.

Her hair shone in the sun, which she wore in a pretty half-up half-down style, and her teeth were gleaming white against her lipgloss.

She raved about the product, writing, “Summer is here! Thanks to @invisalign treatment, I’m able to have fun in the sun and travel as I continue my treatment journey and improve my smile!”