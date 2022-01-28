Jane Seymour defies her age in a bright pink one-piece with peek-a-boo cut-outs

Jane Seymour defied her age in a figure-hugging, sexy one-piece swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia



Jane Seymour joined the ranks of fellow 50’s-and-over actresses and models proving that age is just a number as she showed off her incredible physique in a stunning one-piece swimsuit.

Jane Seymour will turn 71 soon and just keeps proving that age doesn’t matter

The former Bond girl and The Kominsky Method actress, who will turn 71 on February 15th, showed off her stunning figure this week while wearing a neon-pink swimsuit complete with ruffles and peek-a-boo cut-outs running down the front.

Jane, whom many fans will remember from her hilarious role in Wedding Crashers, wore some dark shades over her eyes as she leaned back against the side of a boat, her signature brunette locks pulled back in a low, casual ponytail.

With the backdrop of blue water that could be made out behind her, Jane’s pink swimsuit really stole the show as it made for an eye-catching ensemble against the otherwise blue, brown, and white colors around her.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the suit was the line of cut-outs that adorned the front, running from her chest down to her upper abdomen area.

Although small, the holes allowed just enough skin to show through to give the outfit a real wow factor.

Jane captioned the shot with, “Seas the day! 🌊😜 What’s on for your weekend?” as she gave a dazzling smile for the camera.

Pic credit: @Instagram/janeseymour

Jane is one among many actresses and models who are showing off their figures above 50

Jane joined the slew of gorgeous older actresses and models who are relishing their ages and showing the world that being more aged than 50 doesn’t mean your body has to decline.

Christie Brinkley, a former supermodel, and CoverGirl rocked her own sizzling swimsuit this week, donning a see-through mesh one-piece as she shared a side-by-side shot next to a photo of herself modeling in the 1970’s.

Paulina Porizkova, another former supermodel, is also well-known for pushing standards and showing off her body at age 56.

The stunner had the internet on fire recently when she posted a smoking hot snap of herself wearing nothing but a black bra and black thigh-high stockings.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, 52, also put her toned physique on display this week when she shared a new ad she taped for Coach, baring her mid-riff with pink and white crop-tops.