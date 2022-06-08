Jane Seymour, 71, stuns in plunging swimsuit for ‘fuchsia vibes’

Jane Seymour rang in early summer with a sexy new snap showing off her toned physique in a plunging red one-piece with hip cut-outs. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jane Seymour took some time out of her busy acting career to share a fresh new snap to her Instagram page, joining the throngs of other celebs who have taken up the challenge of sporting their best swim attire to help ring in the upcoming official start of summer.

The Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman alum, who turned 71 in February, got the week started right as she posed in a sleek one-piece for a rare glimpse at the actress’ still-slamming physique.

Jane wore a hot pink one-piece with hip cut-outs

Looking fresh and not a day older than rival celebrities in their early 50s, Jane took the internet by storm as she gave a glowing smile and casual but sexy pose for the camera while captioning the shot with, “Feeling the fuchsia vibes today!”

Jane’s hair, which continues to maintain its enviably-long look, something the actress has been known for possessing in her entire decades-long occupation, was a golden hue, a color fit for prepping to enjoy the hot summer months ahead.

Keeping her bangs in a sleek, straight, side-sweep to the left of her face with a segment left hanging down over her forehead, Jane gave a beaming smile as she stood in front of what appeared to be giant palm fronds.

Pic credit: @janeseymour/Instagram

Jane made sure to give her fit legs some more of the focus, sticking one foot outward to give a ballet point at the grass so that the sexy hip cut-outs could be seen in all their glory while also highlighting how slim her silhouette was underneath the cut of the material.

Even Jane’s fingers and toes matched her swimsuit, with bright pink splashes of color clearly visible at the ends of each nail.

Jane talked about aging in Hollywood

In an interview following her birthday this year, Jane sat down with Hollywood Life to share her insights into the demands of being in the spotlight and the pressures that come with aging in Hollywood.

“People are realizing that age is just a number,” she said. “When you have Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin doing the kind of material they’re doing, it sets a bar for all of us.”

Jane added that she herself has never dabbled with plastic surgery of any kind, preferring to stay healthy with exercise and by eating “lots of vegetables.”

The actress also admitted that she has found more success with snagging film and television roles without having undergone plastic surgery, saying that since she hasn’t “tried to make myself into a younger version of me,” she has been able to allow the studio to do what they need to with either making her look younger or older depending on the requirement of the character.