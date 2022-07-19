Jane Seymour, 71, all smiles in swimsuit and sarong by the pool 

Jane Seymour stuns in a navy swimsuit and colorful sarong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jane Seymour dipped her toe in a lavish pool while she wore a dark blue swimsuit and colorful sarong.

The ageless beauty is the latest of many Hollywood stars, including Christie Brinkley and Helena Christensen, who showed that age is just a number with stunning swimsuit pictures.

The British-born beauty posed in gorgeous Malibu, with manicured trees and carefully landscaped rocks surrounding a scenic pool. She stood on the second level of a rock waterfall in a daring display of balance.

Jane wore natural makeup and glossy lips as she smiled wide for the camera.

Jane’s light brown hair featured tints of red which were highlighted by the sunlight which graced her head.

She sported her hair in a center part with bangs that framed her face and curled ends.

Jane Seymour shows off her colorful sarong

Jane lifted her sarong to reveal her bronzed leg as she dipped her toe into the refreshing water. Her blue sarong blew in the wind and featured white buttery detailing. She informed fans that they could purchase the sarong because it was part of her collection.

She displayed her light pink pedicured toes, which matched her manicured fingernails.

Pic credit: @janeseymour/Instagram

Jane wrote in the caption, “Sunny and warm? It sounds like the perfect time for a dip! ☀️💦 When was the last time you went for a swim and where? 😊 ⁣Of course, #WrappedInLoveJS with my’ Butterflies Are Free’ scarf! Tap the link in bio to explore the collection.”

Jane shared the photos on her Instagram account, where she enjoyed 254k followers and numerous likes.

Jane Seymour discusses aging and authenticity with Prevention

Jane Seymour talked with Prevention and discussed tough topics like aging and plastic surgery. She also said she had not undergone a facelift and enjoyed aging naturally.

She shared, “I have not done facelifts or all of those things and fillers just because honestly I don’t think I’ve ever worked as much as I have right now. And I am being able to be authentic, and I think being as authentic as you can be as an actress is really important. You need a face that moves.”

The actress said she wanted to be the best version of herself. She explained, “But in terms of being in tune with my age. I’m not pretending that I’m not my age, I just like to look the healthiest version that I can.”

Jane shared that she has been booked and busy and loved the feeling.