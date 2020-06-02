Jane Fonda is hopeful for change that could come from George Floyd protests around country

Jane Fonda hopes that positive change can be achieved due to what is taking place with the George Floyd protests around the country.

In an extensive interview with Don Lemon on CNN, Fonda gave her thoughts on many of the issues taking place right now.

Among the issues at play, Fonda spoke about white privilege, the current administration, and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Jane Fonda interview with Don Lemon

The main crux of the interview had to do with Jane Fonda‘s feelings on what has been taking place in this country in regard to racism.

She also spoke at length about what has been taking place lately, beginning with a statement about why the presidential election and what has taken place after it has opened up the eyes of many people.

“When Donald Trump was elected and the band-aid was torn off and people could see very blatantly the racism in this country that’s always been there,” Fonda said.

She continued, “But it was revealed in a new and more robust way and was encouraged by this administration I think a lot of white people got it.”

Jane Fonda hopeful protests spur change

The death of George Floyd has been a hot-button topic around the world. While being detained by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Floyd died.

Chauvin was shown in a video kneeling on the neck of Floyd. Protests ensued and Chauvin was eventually arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Fonda is now one of many celebrities that have weighed in on the tragic death of Floyd. She joins Kevin Hart, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and many others who have shared their thoughts on what is taking place after his death as well.

“We are in a very important moment,” Fonda told Lemon. “We have an election coming, we have a pandemic crisis, we have a climate crisis, we have a race crisis, and we have a choice to make.”

Fonda went on to say that, “First of all we have to get rid of this administration because this country should not be burdened with somebody like that and the people that are all around him, enabling him.”

She didn’t just focus on President Trump, though, as she had a lot of blame to place for the violence.

“Policies have to be changed and white people have to understand the history that has led to this and we have to try to change within ourselves,” she continued. “And we have to get to know Black people. … And we have to understand the reality they live in. And we’ve got to do it now.”