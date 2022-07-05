Jana Kramer stuns in tiny string bikini for Fourth of July

Jana Kramer pumped up the heat over the holiday weekend, stunning in a stringy bikini while surrounded by friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jana Kramer turned up the heat over the holiday weekend as she strutted her stuff with some family while wearing a very stringy bikini.

Sharing a series of fun snaps with her 2 million Instagram followers, Jana was a tan vision as she posed alongside a handful of her cousins, and later on with her kids in a separate post.

Wearing an itty-bitty bikini with a pastel, paisley print splashed across it, Jana stood out as the sole member of the group who decided to join the fray of other celebs who had donned skimpy wear to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Jana Kramer wore a stringy bikini for her weekend away

Taking to her social media site for the photo dump, Jana, who is best known for her role as Alex Dupre on the Chad Michael Murray-led series One Tree Hill, appeared to be enjoying her downtime in Michigan as she played on a lake with her cousins.

Captioning the series with “Still making memories with the cousins. Missing our other 3 cousins but swipe right to see us 22 years ago on this lake” before adding that they had been going to the same body of water for the past 26 years, Jana jumped off the screen as the only person in the bunch to don a two-piece for the occasion.

Giving a winning grin, the singer/actress looked about five shades more tan than the other three people in the group, her bronzed skin shining in the sunlight and dramatically playing off of her cousin trio’s features.

To make her complexion contrast, even more, Jana picked a fun, pastel top and bottom for her day in the sand, sun, and water. The paisley print made for a snazzy addition to the otherwise-normal lake day excursion.

Jana split from her husband last year

While Jana appears to be living the good life now with her family and two children, it wasn’t long ago that the actress went through a difficult time in her personal life.

Following unsavory news reports that alluded to cheating allegations, Jana found herself filing divorce papers against her husband of six years, football pro-Mike Caussin.

As reported by Monsters and Critics last spring, the divorce came after the media revealed that Mike had been caught cheating on his wife, a scandal the couple had experienced previously in 2016.

“He cheated and broke her trust again,” an insider told People magazine. “After fighting for the marriage for so long, she’s come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change.”

Jana was linked to Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband Jay Cutler for a short time but has since found love with fitness trainer Ian Schinelli.