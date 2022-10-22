Jana Kramer at the People’s Choice Awards in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jana Kramer showed off her toned abs in a recent photo promoting her favorite loungewear.

The One Tree Hill actress appeared freshly showered and snapped a few photos before heading to bed.

On top, Jana wore a plain black sports bra accentuating her curves and muscular figure.

On the bottom, she wore a pair of dusty pink Tommy John pajama bottoms featuring an etched floral design.

The silky soft material looks incredibly comfortable, but the best part about these sleep pants is that they have pockets! That makes them an excellent option when looking to wear something cozy around the house.

Jana took advantage of the pockets by posing with her hand in one for the photo, emphasizing her toned arms.

Despite her wet hair, the country singer made sure to accessorize her pajamas before snapping a pic.

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana wore a delicate silver bracelet and thumb ring on one hand. On the other, she stacked four bracelets, all of which appeared to be in the brown and black color family. She also stacked two rings on her index finger and wore a third pinky ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A three-tiered gold necklace decorated her bare neck and accentuated her top’s plunging neckline.

Jana Kramer promoted Tommy John’s loungewear

Jana’s photo was shared on her Instagram Story for her two million fans to promote her partnership with Tommy John. Those who love the singer’s style can get it for themselves simply by checking out her favorite pieces on their website.

She also included a discount code so her followers could get a good deal.

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana also shared a video of her adorable pajamas, during which she demonstrated what they were capable of!

She captioned the photo with, “Tommy John is one of my favorite loungewear companies and they’re giving you guys 30% off for the next 72 hours with my code JANA30.”

Beneath the caption, she adds, “this is the best offer they’ve ever given me!” So, if you’re a fan of the brand, this seems like a good time to buy.

Jana Kramer let her fans pick which song she released

On September 16, Jana released a new single titled The Nicest Thing. In a bold marketing move, she also let her fans choose her next single with a poll on Instagram.

She uploaded a video where she sat in the car playing the chorus from two of her songs, The Nicest Thing and Let it Burn.

The singer then asked fans to vote for which song they wanted her to release next, and it appears that The Nicest Thing won.

The Nicest Thing is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.