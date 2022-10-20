Jana Kramer is seen directing fans to her trendy sweater that is on sale now. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana Kramer looks amazing in her new fall outfit. Fans have been noticing and inquiring exactly where the country music star gets her clothes.

Jana took a bathroom selfie looking amazing as ever in a cream, cropped sweater. The material was slightly oversized and wrapped around her, which looked cozy. The neckline sported a wide V-neck, letting the sweater hang almost off her shoulder.

She paired her sweater with black skinny jeans that had a few rips to add some edginess to the look.

She decided to put her long blonde hair into a tight top knot so fans could get a look at her accessories. She kept it simple with thin hoop earrings and stacked necklaces.

What she thought was just a simple photo caused a stir among her 2 million followers. She posted the photo on her Story again with a ton of comments asking where she got her sweater from.

To everyone‘s surprise, the coveted sweater could be found on Amazon. The sweater comes in a myriad of colors, providing something for everybody. Right now, fans can get the same look as the One Tree Hill actress for $40.

Jana Kramer is a big fan of Amazon

This is not out of character for Jana to share her fashion finds with her followers. She posted to her Instagram a mini shopping haul of everything she got from Amazon and asked followers which jacket they thought she could keep. Jana also showed the product photo to compare the difference in real life versus online.

She showed off two oversized denim jackets with an Aztec print that covered the torso. Afterward, she modeled a pastel checkered jacket that looked thick enough for the fall. Then she wore a green plaid pea coat and finished off with a chic cropped motorcycle jacket. Knowing that her fans love her style, she keeps all of her Amazon buys on her Instagram highlights so, fans can find them at any time.

Jana has fashion aspirations that her fans have not seen yet

While she is constantly showing what she is wearing to her fans, the country singer admits to wanting to do a serious fashion line in the future. She told OK Magazine that while she would love to work with high-end designers, realistically that wasn’t her style to begin with. Jana explained it was more likely that fans would see her shopping in a place like Kohls versus anything designer.

However, she did tell the publication, “I’d love to see something in Target. I was just at Target earlier and I was picking out a few shirts, so it’d be fun to have some kind of cozy line there.”