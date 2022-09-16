Jana Kramer steps out in bra for ‘The Nicest Thing’

Jana Kramer promotes her latest single in a bra top and cutoff shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jana Kramer is taking the high road in her latest promotional shots for her new single, The Nicest Thing.

Kramer, who is also recognized for her role in the hit series One Tree Hill, has been making her splash in the country music industry since 2012.

The singer dropped her newest single on Friday, September 16, and took to Instagram to inform her 2 million followers that it was finally available for streaming.

Kramer shared a photo of herself walking on an empty road, seemingly in the middle of the countryside with no buildings in sight.

Showing off her bronzed skin, she rocked a black bra top and a pair of cutoff jean shorts with an opened white button-up over top.

She finished off her look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and multiple necklaces to take the simple outfit to the next level.

Jana Kramer rocks her latest look to promote brand new single

After amping up her fans over the past few weeks in regards to the song’s release, Kramer finally gave the update that The Nicest Thing was out and available for listening.

“My new single is out now!! I hope you blast it in the car and sing it out loud because we have all felt that some people in our lives, the ‘nicest thing’ they could have ever done was never said hello,” she wrote.

When it came to choosing which of her singles to release next, Kramer ultimately put the decision in the hands of her followers.

Jana Kramer had her followers decide which new song to release

Just over a month ago, the country star uploaded a video from inside her car where she asked her followers to choose which of her new singles to release next.

Adding in Instagram’s “poll” feature, one side had The Nicest Thing written as an option, while the adjacent side showed her other song title, Let it Burn.

Kramer then proceeded to play the chorus of each song and told her followers to comment their preferred choice. She wrote, “Help me pick my new single!!!! What’s it gonna be? The Nicest Thing or Let it Burn?!”

“Wouldn’t be here without your support and I love having you guys be a part of each step of the journey,” she continued.

Shortly after, she announced The Nicest Thing came out on top and would be released sometime in September. She then took to Instagram earlier this week to let fans know even more good news — that it would be available on Friday to kickstart their weekend.