Singer Jana Kramer kicked off the week by soaking up the sun after she finished her run in the hot Nashville temps.

The brunette beauty is all about running and often shares what she looks and feels like afterward.

On Monday, Jana looked fabulous in a pair of hot pink shorts and white sports that showed off her toned abs as she took to Instagram Stories to discuss her run in a video.

Sitting in a lounge chair, the sun was beating down on Jana, who had one hand covering her eyes in a couple of slides, while at one point, she looked off to the side to avoid the glare.

Jana told her 2 million IG followers that she was taking a little break after her run noting it was 80 degrees in Nashville.

“Stunning Outside” was written on her Instagram Story.

Jana Kramer enjoys the warm Nashville day. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana Kramer shows her Zoom call attire

Before taking time out to chill in the sun after her run, Jana teased that she had a business Zoom call earlier that day, and her pink shorts were part of her attire. Like so many others using video chats, Jana was business on top and causal on the bottom,

Jana showed her followers that she was rocking a floral print short sleeve button-down shirt with an olive green t-shirt underneath. On the bottom, though, she was sporting her hot pink running shorts.

The One Tree Hill alum also shared her links to her running outfit, something she often does due to the request from her fans.

Jana Kramer shares info on her running outfit. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana partners with Ulta Beauty

It’s no secret that Jana is a jack of all trades working as an actress, singer, podcast host, and of course, being a mom to her two kids, Jolie and Jace.

Considering her busy schedule, it’s imperative that Jana use the best products to keep her skin looking healthy and glowing. That’s why she teamed up with Volition Beauty to create an overnight serum and eye cream.

Jana partnered with Ulta Beauty as one of the places to buy her beauty products. As the new year kicked off, Jana used Instagram to let her fans know that her products were now available at Ulta.

“I am so excited that my overnight retinol serum that I created with @volitionbeauty is available NOW at ulta.Com!!” she teased a video of her dropping by her local store.

Actress Jana Kramer makes sure to get her run in, even when the temperatures are rising in Nashville. She is always fashionable for her workout ritual too.