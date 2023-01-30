Actress and singer Jana Kramer showed off her toned boy in a gym selfie to kick off the little Monday motivation.

The brunette beauty remains one busy lady, juggling her in-demand career and being a mom.

However, Jana always finds time to hit the gym and get some exercise in, even if she isn’t in the mood to do it.

That was the case earlier today when Jana took to her Instagram Stories to share a gym selfie with a message.

Jana looked fit and fabulous in black leggings with a light blue and white sports bra/crop top that showed off her toned abs and arms. She opted to pull her long hair back in a ponytail and completed her workout look with black sneakers.

Standing in front of a mirror, Jana held her phone in one hand to reveal gym equipment and share her morning message.

“Struggled with todays run. But I got it done so that’s a win,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana Kramer shared first photo with her new man

Hot on the heels of a much-needed girls’ trip that had her posed in a bikini on the edge of a pool, Jana has reunited with her new man. Jana kicked off the new year, revealing a new man in her life.

The talented singer shared the news on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, admitting her guy lived in England, where she was recording her podcast at the time. Jana kept his identity private as she admitted to enjoying and embracing her new romance.

Over the weekend, Jana used Instagram to share a photo of her smiling with her man. The couple was all hugged up and happy as can be in Nashville.

“Back where it all started…Also this is so us…trying to take a photo,” was the caption on the IG post.

Although she didn’t name her new beau in the caption, Jana did tag him in the post revealing his name is Allan Russell.

Allan’s Instagram is private, but his bio reveals that he’s a specialist attacking coach for the Norwich City Football Club. He’s also the founder of ROAM, which is “Nitrate free grass-fed meat snacks,” and Super Striker, an “elite attacking specific training program” for European football.

Jana Kramer hosts Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast

There’s no question that podcasts have become all the rage, and Jana was one of the first celebrities to jump on the bandwagon. Jana launched Whine Down with Jana Kramer in 2018 and has used the platform to get real with her fans.

Whine Down was initially a joint venture with Jana’s ex-husband Mike Caussin. The two were very open regarding their marriage struggles and Mike’s cheating ways.

Mike and Jana ended their marriage in 2021. Whine Down became a solo project for Jana, focusing on her life as a single mother, actress, and career.

Jana Kramer continued to live her best life, including getting her workouts in even when she isn’t feeling motivated.