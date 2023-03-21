One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer may be one busy lady, but she always finds time to get her run on, even when she isn’t in the mood.

Jana recently shared a sweaty posy-run photo after taking on the Nashville heat to get her daily workout routine in.

It isn’t easy to be held accountable, but Jana has found something that works for her while motivating others.

Jana often shares photos on social media once she’s completed her fitness goal.

This week Jana proved that all that hard work and dedication really paid off as she snapped a mirror selfie rocking a pair of burgundy leggings and a black sports bra. Jana’s toned arms and abs were hard to miss in the pic.

She shared the photo to her IG Story, simply writing “Run” with a checkmark next to it and calling out a couple of her essentials.

Another picture featured Jana again snapping a mirror shot, but this time around, she had her furry pal in the shot. Jana also opted for bike shorts and a matching sports bra that showed off her killer abs.

Again, she wrote “Run,” adding two checkmarks to show she had completed her run. Jana included a link to her Amazon finds page for those interested in her workout attire.

Jana Kramer shares her running progress on Instagram. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Speaking of her gym looks, Jana tends to stick with normal sports with leggings or shorts. However, from time to time, she has something else in mind.

Jana Kramer promotes Tonal at-home workout

There’s no question that fitness is important to the singer, with running as her go-to choice for a workout. However, it’s not the only thing she does to keep her slim and fit physique.

Jana also frequently promotes her Tonal home workouts on her social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, Jana looks fabulous in black leggings, an oversized brown sweatshirt, and a brown stocking hat as she promoted Tonal.

She also made it clear that she did get her run on that day too. 6.7 miles, to be exact, because of a phone incident.

Jana Kramer promotes an at-home gym. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Tonal is a smart at-home gym that “has your goals in mind” and is used for strength training. LeBron James has also endorsed the product.

When she’s not working out, Jana’s focused on being a good mom and building the best life for her family.

Jana Kramer is building a new house

Following her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana made a big decision nearly one year ago. Jana was ready for a fresh start and opted to build a new home for her and her two kids. She is the mom of Jolie and Jace.

Jana has been giving updates on the progress of her Nashville home. The other day the brunette beauty shared a video with where things started and where they are today.

“From the day I decided to build a fresh start last summer to where it’s at today …..” Jana wrote.

Country singer Jana Kramer has shared one of her secrets to being fit and fabulous, she runs, and it’s given her some killer gains.