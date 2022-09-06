Jana Kramer shows off incredibly toned physique in sports bra and tiny shorts

Jana Kramer is stunning after her latest workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Country singer and former One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer is showing off her fitness gains after a workout.

The Whine Down podcast host just returned from a trip to California and enjoyed a long weekend with her two kids as the United States celebrated Labor Day.

Following her divorce last year, Jana seems to keep herself busy in all ways possible, podcast included.

The singer is reportedly working on a new album, still hosting her podcast, and still boasts the title of New York Times Best-Selling Author for her joint novel, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, written with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Despite her busy career and duties as a mom, she still finds time to hit the gym and work on her toned physique, and the results are really paying off.

She shared a quick snap with her two million Instagram followers on Tuesday, choosing to post to her Instagram Stories to show off her toned abs and legs.

Jana Kramer stuns in pink sports bra, revealing incredibly fit figure

The quick snap featured Jana as she posed in front of a mirror with workout equipment in the background.

She had her hair tied up on top of her head and wore a pink sports bra and dark workout shorts, complete with some gray, white, and black running shoes.

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

She held up a bottle of Prime, writing, “Workout post drink thanks @drink prime.” Prime is a hydration drink brand created by KSI and Logan Paul.

Jana’s growing fitness gains seem to be giving the star a boost after she went through her hard divorce and inspiring more confidence in the 38-year-old.

Jana Kramer opens up on divorce, moving on after split from Mike Caussin

While Jana’s been busy in the gym, she’s also been busy with her career and life following her divorce from Mike Caussin last year.

Her marriage to Mike is the only one that she really counts, as her others were much worse, but there was so much cheating that Jana knew that it wasn’t worth staying- so their six-year marriage ended.

Talking to She Knows, she revealed, “The first month [after filing for divroce] I was just like, there’s no way I’ll be able to get through this. But you just find a way, you just do, it’s amazing. I mean, granted, I still have really hard days and I cried yesterday — but you will get through it, and every day gets a little easier… You become proud of yourself that you were able to make that tough jump.”

Jana also revealed that she was working on a new album following her divorce and that it will come out, though there isn’t a release date.

Despite the hard times, she knows she made the right choice and advises others to take the plunge if they find themselves in a similar situation.

She stated, “I think back now, and I’m like, I wish I would have left sooner because this is so much better than what I was trying to do.”