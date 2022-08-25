Jana Kramer shows off incredible abs during weight lift workout

Jana Kramer has been showing off her physique during an intense-looking workout. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress and singer Jana Kramer has been working out and showing off her incredible abs and physique in the process.

The 38-year-old One Tree Hill star is in fantastic shape, and she can prove it, too, as she regularly posts pics and videos on social media that show off her super-toned body.

Jana took to Instagram this week to post a short video to her Story showing her pumping a couple of dumbells, and she made it look easy.

The workout took place in her at-home gym, and she was standing in front of a massive mirror, which gave us a great view of the gym area and all her fancy exercise equipment.

Jana was wearing a black workout top, white sports shorts, and white trainers.

She was also joined in the video by her new dog, Leo, an adorable cavapoo, who was lying nearby while munching on a doggy treat.

Jana tagged in celebrity fitness trainer Erin Oprea, writing, “workout with @erinoprea.”

Jana Kramer looks amazing lifting weights during a workout

We’ve seen Jana’s workout room before. Three weeks ago, she posted a pic on Instagram showing off her exercise equipment. In the selfie, she looked amazing in black exercise shorts, a pink sports top, and black trainers.

Leo, the dog, was also featured in this photo, and he was the subject of Jana’s caption, “My new workout buddy. 🐾” However, the cute pet didn’t seem to be getting into the workout spirit as he was just napping in his bed.

Jana’s trainer, Erin Oprea, clearly approved of her new workout partner and wrote, “The best workout buddy ever.”

American Virgin actor Brianne Davis also commented, writing, “Awwwww🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡.”

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana Kramer has a ‘new man’ in her life, Leo the puppy

Jana first introduced the adorable puppy to her fans back in January. She posted a TikTok video where she asked the camera, “ok, do you guys want to meet the new man in my life,” before revealing Leo from behind her back.

The country music singer recently split from fitness trainer Ian Schinelli.

Jana also posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Leo with her two adorable children, 6-year-old Jolie and 3-year-old Jace.

The post featured a carousel of nine of the most adorable pics featuring Leo and the kids playing together. In the caption, Jana wrote, “Family of 4 now 🐾. We love you Leo! #cavapoo.”

Welcome to the family, Leo.