Jana Kramer reminded fans of the importance of staying in shape as she hit the gym and struck a pose while capturing the moment.

The One Tree Hill actress took to her social media to share a selfie from a recent sweat session.

The singer shared the gym photo on her Instagram Stories for her 2 million followers on the platform.

As fans saw from the post, Jana has taken great care of her body with regular exercise and healthy eating.

The songstress has also remained stylish, with a black sports top and high-waisted spandex as she worked out in a crowded gym.

The gym wasn’t crowded with people, however. Instead, there was a lot of equipment surrounding Jana, including a weight rack and medicine ball. Even with the cluttered atmosphere, Jana managed to take center stage and shine.

Jana’s selfie saw her holding her phone with one hand while reaching the other in the air as if to give a high-five.

The beautiful actress had layered gold jewelry as she accessorized while breaking a sweat.

Her brown tresses fell naturally down her back with loose waves.

Between Jana’s high-waisted gray sweats and black sports top, her toned abs were apparent.

Jana completed the look with stylish white sneakers featuring pink and green designs.

Although Jana had a post-workout glow in the images, exercise isn’t the only reason for her flawless skin.

Jana Kramer promotes Volition Beauty

Jana partnered with Volition Beauty to create natural skincare products to fight aging and promote glowing skin.

Recently, she unveiled a few new products on her Instagram, with a captivating video showing each item.

The Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum contains Sémillon Grape Seed with Retinol, vegan Hyaluronic Acid, and Niacinamide. The product combats early signs of aging, with a retail price of $69.

Jana also unveiled the Grenache Retinol Eye Cream — a product with Grenache Grape Seed, containing Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides for visibly firmer skin. The Grenache Retinol Eye Cream has a retail price of $58.

Her caption read, “It’s never too early to start your New Year skincare resolutions! I created 2 new products with @volitionbeauty that can help you get started — The Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum which is available NOW and my new Grenache Retinol Eye Cream which is available for Pre-order at a special intro price of $49! Gets yours now at the link in my bio.”

Fans can purchase Jana’s Volition Beauty products on the website or at Ulta Beauty.