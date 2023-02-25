Jana Kramer has showed off her fit physique as she revealed her “progress” in a new gym selfie.

The talented actress looks fabulous in her latest share featuring her gym gains.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, Jana sported black workout pants and a royal blue sports bra highlighting her toned abs.

Jana had her long brown locks pulled back as she posed for a mirror selfie with one hand holding her phone.

She completed her look with yellow sneakers and even got her pup in the pic.

The One Tree Hill alum wrote “Run” with a checkmark to reveal she just completed her run before adding “trying to get a little faster….but….progress” along with some running stats.

Jana Kramer looks fabulous in the gym. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

This isn’t Jana’s first time sharing a gym selfie for various reasons like motivation and taking on the haters.

Jana Kramer loves a good gym selfie with a reason

There’s no question that Jana enjoys a good mirror gym selfie. However, she doesn’t do it just to show off. Jana always has a message behind it.

Earlier this month, Jana shared a gym selfie where she thanked all her haters for motivation. Jana revealed she got so much negativity about her once flat behind that she decided to turn it into a positive. She even thanked those haters for motivating her to change things up.

Like so many people, Jana has days where she doesn’t want to work out. Last month she used Instagram Stories to share her struggle while revealing she got it in,whicht was a win.

Yes, the brunette beauty uses social mediato motivate herself and otherso.

Jana Kramer goes on tour for her Whine Down podcast

Along with being a talented actress and singer, Jana hosts the podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer. Jana doesn’t just do the podcast from the comfort of her home or her new man’s home.

Nope, Jana takes her show on the road, which is precisely what she did when she hit up Boston and New York City. The shows featured several guests, discussing various topics, and even saw Jana sing a song or two.

“What a run. 3 sold out whine down shows. Thank you to everyone who came out and laughed, cried, shared their stories in such an authentic and beautiful way with us. And thank you for singing along with me. We appreciate your hearts and we are so grateful y’all spent that time with us. Until next time,” she wrote as a caption for an Instagram post with a series of photos from the weekend.

Those interested in seeing Jana on her Whine Down podcast tour can check her out in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 15, and in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 16.

Life gets pretty busy for Jana Kramer, who juggles being an actress, a singer, a businesswoman, and a mother.

Despite how busy she gets, Jana always gets in a run, and her recent gym selfie showed the hard work has paid off because she looks fabulous.