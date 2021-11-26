Jana Kramer opens up about her first Thanksgiving following her divorce

Jana Kramer arrives at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Country music singer and actress Jana Kramer let fans in on her strong emotions this Thanksgiving.

This was the first Thanksgiving that Kramer spent without her children following her divorce from Mike Caussin earlier this year.

Many fans and friends expressed their support for Kramer in the comments as she navigates this new feeling following such a big change in her life.

Her caption begins, “Happy Thanksgiving. I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies. My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma.”

Despite her strong feelings about her situation, Kramer acknowledges that this is a feeling that many other people know as well, especially around the holidays.

Her caption continues, “Thinkin of all the others that are having a ‘first’ holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings.”

Fortunately, despite the emotional turmoil within, Kramer was able to have a Friendsgiving celebration with her friends instead of celebrating the holiday alone.

The singer writes that they laughed, cried, drank, and got on the Whine Down Podcast where they talked in-depth about showing emotions around their children.

This isn’t the first time that Kramer has expressed her emotions regarding the way that the holidays will be so different this year and the emotional process of having a different kind of Christmas since her divorce.

However, Kramer states that her goal for the holidays with her children is to choose joy and try to give them “the best Christmas ever” despite the emotional circumstances surrounding Christmas in particular.

Kramer’s journey through her divorce and navigating these changes in emotions have opened up a lot of discussion for fans and others alike surrounding familial changes, grief and how everyone handles each situation differently.

Kramer’s opening up about herself and her emotions has shown a spotlight on her for new fans as well as not everyone was aware of Kramer’s acting and musical work.

Who is Jana Kramer?

Jana Kramer was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 1983. She is an actress and country singer who is most notably known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill.

IMDb lists other notable works being Friday Night Lights, Entourage and Spring Breakdown.

Before her marriage to Mike Caussin, Kramer was married to Johnathon Schaech and Michael Gambino.

Outside of acting, Jana Kramer is a country music singer with two albums and six singles, according to her website.

Kramer has her own podcast as well, titled Whine Down Podcast. The podcast can be followed through iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Apple music. Whine Down Podcast also has its own Instagram page with updates.

Despite navigating new careers with music and her podcast as well as working through her emotions following her divorce, Jana Kramer still finds time for acting and has a new Christmas movie coming out this December.

The Holiday Fix Up on Lifetime

Lifetime TV is releasing The Holiday Fix Up on December 11, 2021. The film stars Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin.

Lifetime’s description says that Jana Kramer is playing Sam, the main character. Sam is a designer with a popular home renovation show who comes home for the holidays to fix up an inn only to be paired with lead contractor Coop (Ryan McPartlin), her ex who broke her heart.

The story follows the pair as they work to ensure the inn’s renovations are completed in time and to see if they can fix their mistakes and have a future together.

Kramer not only acted as Sam in the movie but helped produce The Holiday Fix Up as well.

Fans are hopeful that this will be a heartwarming tale that shares as much of the Christmas Spirit as possible.

The Holiday Fix Up will air on Saturday, December 11 at 8/7c on Lifetime.