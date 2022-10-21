Jana Kramer looks incredibly toned for morning workout

Jana Kramer is stunning in her morning workout outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jana Kramer showed off her amazing physique in her running outfit.

The color of the muted pink sports bra complemented Jana’s skin and complexion, and the style allowed the camera to capture her incredible abs and muscular shoulders, and arms. Jana paired the sports bra with high-waisted and hip-hugging comfortable black pants that were perfect for a run.

The 38-year-old country singer wore sneakers that gave her some extra height and added more athleticism to her look. Her hair was pulled back and parted in the middle, and her makeup was natural.

Overall, Jana looked athletic, confident, and happy to be going about her workout routine. The background that could be seen in her mirror included more of her workout equipment and an adorable fluffy brown dog that sat behind her.

Jana posed with one hand resting on her hip and the other holding her phone up to take the selfie. One of her legs was slightly bent and positioned away from her other leg.

The One Tree Hill actress posted the mirror selfie to her Instagram Story and included in the text on the picture, “Run” and “Also got the best code for these @tommyjohnwear Joggers later.”

Jana flaunts muscular and toned body for her morning workout. Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Jana Kramer’s songs help her move past previous relationships

In an interview with OK magazine, Jana opened up about how her music has acted as a sort of therapy for her, especially when moving past previous relationships. The artist explained that her song, Voices, helped her to get through her divorce from former football tight end Mike Caussin.

Jana went on the say that it was easy to let negative voices stay longer than needed after the divorce, and she would often listen to these voices and cry with her friends. But writing the song helped her to listen to positive voices instead.

“You know, I chose to come out with something that I thought could help other people,” Jana said, “and help people realize the importance of listening to those positive voices.”

Jana Kramer loves her soul sister

In a recent post to Instagram, Jana declared that actress Shantel VanSanten was a work friend that turned into a soul sister. The photos showed the two actresses sitting happily side-by-side and enjoying one another’s company.

They both looked gorgeous in the selfie, and in the second photo Shantel kissed Jana on the cheek. With their matching hair and bright eyes, one could be convinced that they were actual sisters as well.

The post received over 53,000 likes and over 200 comments.