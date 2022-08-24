Jana Kramer showed off her wet and wild side while posing in a wet button-down shirt and bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jana Kramer sent internet temperatures soaring today as she kicked off hump day with a new Instagram post.

The 38-year-old One Tree Hill alum took a turn to the sultry side, sharing a sizzling snap of herself posing while completely soaked through.

Letting her dirty-blonde hair slick back away from her face to spill across her upper back, the mother-of-two faced away from the lens while giving a searing, backward glance.

Showing off her toned physique in a drenched, white, button-down shirt, Jana let the see-through material do all the talking while pairing the top with a black bikini that could be seen underneath.

Jana allowed her shirt to hang off one shoulder, revealing a thin bikini strap while the wet garment clung to her lower half and showcased her fit figure.

A hint of smoldering mascara swept across her lashes with minimal makeup on the rest of her face and oversized hoop earrings added a burst of gold color to the otherwise-neutral look.

No caption was offered except a quick shout-out tag for photographer Josh Beech.

Jana Kramer is ‘ready for school’ in a pastel bikini

In early August, Jana once again revealed her bikini-wearing prowess as she shared her excitement for the start of school while enjoying a little pool time with her two kids, son Jace and daughter Jolie.

Looking svelte in a pastel-hued bikini, Jana swept the camera around for a quick view of her tots getting their splash time in as she calmly asked fans if they were “ready for school” to start up again.

Jana shares Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband, football tight end Mike Caussin. The pair went through a very public split just last year, with Jana citing cheating as her reason behind the divorce.

Jana Kramer ignites dating rumors with Dancing With the Stars partner

While the brunette beauty seems to be having a good time lately, Jana found herself in the middle of controversy again this summer.

Despite being on Dancing With the Stars six years ago, the rumor mill spiked again this summer with claims that Jana and her dance partner Gleb Savchenko had been secretly dating at the time.

As reported by Monsters and Critics in June, the gossip-mongers flew back into full force following claims by Jana’s boyfriend Ian Schinelli that the singer had admitted to him that she had slept with Gleb during their 2016 season.

The DWTS pro vehemently denied the accusations, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not. Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she’ll probably answer the same thing.”