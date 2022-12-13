Jana Kramer got open and honest in a black bathing suit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jana Kramer bravely opened up about her anxiety journey yesterday in a heartfelt post showing off her fit figure in a revealing black bikini.

The 39-year-old country music singer could be seen covering parts of her sculpted physique with a flowy white top while the rest of her body was soaking wet.

She dressed up the look with a pair of delicately oversized hoop earrings and a dainty chain necklace that flowed down her chest.

Jana revealed in the post that she was officially off her anxiety medications following a contentious divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

She also spread awareness by encouraging her 2M followers to check out her podcast Whine Down, which opens the floor for discussions surrounding mental health.

In a portion of the caption, Jana spoke about her most significant life lessons, saying, “the biggest thing I’ve learned is how you will feel and what happens to your body when you walk away from the stress, the fear, and you don’t live in a constant state of worry.”

Jana further touched on the topic of anxiety during a recent episode of her Whine Down podcast.

Jana Kramer showed off gorgeous complexion to promote her new nighttime serum

Jana got up close and personal on her Instagram last month to share the exciting news of her brand-new nighttime serum.

The five-foot-four bombshell partnered with Volition Beauty to create the “amazing formula,” which is marketed as a method for minimizing the appearance of wrinkles while hydrating and protecting skin.

Interestingly, one of the main ingredients in the serum is sémillon grape seed, which is basically just the part of the grape that doesn’t get used when making white wines.

Jana was clearly very proud of her creation as she touted the benefits of the serum, all while showing off her luminous complexion.

Jana Kramer stunned at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in thigh-skimming dress

Jana rocked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 2022 Jingle Ball concert alongside her adorable daughter in a thigh-skimming dress with a plunging neckline.

It was impossible to overlook the One Tree Hill star’s toned legs and sun-kissed skin in the number, as it left very little to the imagination.

The stand-out ensemble featured fluffy pink feathers along the trim, oversized sheer sleeves, and delicate lace detailing.

Jana wore her brunette locks in a chic updo with a few straight strands left out to frame her face and accessorized with a pair of strappy heels.