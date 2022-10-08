Jana Kramer in unbuttoned shirt highlights abs with an important message

Jana Kramer showed off her incredible abs in a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress and singer Jana Kramer looked sensational in a new picture showing off her rock-hard abs.

The singer posted a classic black & white version of the promo images she has been using to promote her latest music. Jana has been making waves on the country scene since 2012 and dropped her newest offering on September 16, 2022.

In the picture, she can be seen walking down an open road somewhere in the countryside, wearing ripped denim shorts and an unbuttoned white shirt.

Under the shirt, she wore a skimpy black bra, giving a view of her incredibly toned body. Her long hair was styled in a beachy wave and left to fall over her shoulders.

She accessorized the outfit with a classic pair of black aviator sunglasses and a delicate necklace that fell down her front.

The 38-year-old One Tree Hill alum posted the photo alongside a lyric from her latest song, The Nicest Thing, Jana’s own take on a breakup song.

The lyric read, “If, it were mine to do again, I’d leave you standing there instead. I’d walk away with no regrets…..with no regrets.”

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin split following cheating rumors

Jana released the single following her divorce from former footballer Mike Caussin last year.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jana shared the news via her Instagram page, penning an emotionally-charged note to her fans.

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. It’s time,” Jana shared.

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone,” she finished.

Jana Kramer is ready to move on from divorce

Since her divorce, Jana has concluded that she is ready to move on. Speaking to People, Jana expressed that while she is “definitely dating,” she is mostly just enjoying having her own freedom.

She said, “I’ve gone on a few dates this summer, and it’s been really fun. Normally I just jump right into a relationship and I move way too fast — so I’m really learning to just slow down.”

She continued, “And first of all, enjoy my alone time and enjoy being single, but then also there’s so much freedom in being single — I don’t have to text anyone what I’m doing, and I get to do whatever I want!”

Reflecting on finding a partner in the future, she said, “There’s no rush, but I hope to find my person one day.”