Jana Kramer in spandex thanks haters for ‘motivation’

One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer in spandex workout attire, showed off her rocking body as she sent a special message to all her haters.

Jana’s no stranger to online trolls, having been in the spotlight as a singer and actress for years.

The talented singer found a way to turn all that negativity into something positive for herself.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jana shared a gym selfie of her post-workout looking fit and fabulous in mocha-colored tight spandex workout pants and a matching sports bra/crop top.

With her long brown locks in a wild ponytail, Jana completed her look with white sneakers.

She faced the mirror to show her toned abs and lean arms with her back facing the camera so her 2 million followers could see.

Jana had a very good reason for wanting this view in her picture, and she explained that by writing, “I was told I had a flat a** a year ago… thanks for the motivation.”

She shared that her outfit was by Erin Oprea Basics, a workout brand designed by celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, who Jana also tagged for helping her with her booty workout.

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea dishes Jana Kramer’s workout routine

There’s no question that Jana looked fabulous, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to her fans. The actress shared earlier this week that she had just wrapped a run even though she was unmotivated to do so.

Jana’s dedication isn’t the only thing that keeps her coming back to her workouts. Help from Erin also remains a factor as the celebrity trainer knows the perfect way to keep Jana focused on her fitness routine, making it fun.

“[We] invited friends to help make it easier to keep the consistency. [We also] put on a killer playlist,” Erin shared with Health Digest. “It’s all about balance. Don’t strive for perfection, because it doesn’t exist!”

Jana Kramer shows off bikini body on girls’ trip

The Steppin’ Into the Holiday actress kicked off 2023 with a girls’ trip to Anguilla with her good friend Sara Brice, wife of country singer Lee Brice.

Jana happily shared her good time, including one photo that had her lying on the edge of the pool in a stunning multi-colored bikini. She also used her IG Stories to share a pastel rainbow bikini that she gets asked about a lot by her followers.

It wasn’t all bikinis and pool time for Jana and Sara. The two pals had plenty of other fun moments that allowed them to share their fashionista styles. Jana used Instagram to share a video of their fun, along with a lengthy caption giving a shoutout to her good friend.

Jana Kramer has proven that sometimes even the haters can bring motivation, as she turned a negative into a positive. It’s not just working out hard but also keeping the right frame of mind for the stunning actress and singer.