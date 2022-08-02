Jana Kramer in pastel bikini is ‘ready for school’

Jana Kramer sizzled in a pastel two-piece while enjoying the final days of summer freedom with her kids. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jana Kramer appeared to be soaking up the final days of the summer sun as she relaxed in the pool alongside her two children.

The 38-year-old singer and One Tree Hill actress was the picture of fitness and health as she took a video while watching over her 6-year-old daughter Jolie and 3-year-old son Jace while they happily splashed in the water.

Jana looked svelte and fit in a pastel bikini top, keeping her brown locks down around her modestly-made-up face and showing off her fit figure in the fun swimwear.

Jana casually leaned into the camera as she took a poll to see if other parents were ready for the start of school.

“Enjoying the last few days in the pool before school starts,” Jana said in the short clip that was captioned with a voting box that read, “You Ready Mommas?”

She offered up two choices of answers, one being “Oh HELLLL YES” and the other “Went too Fast.”

“Who’s ready for school?” she then shouted out at her kids, who appeared to give exuberant replies back to their mom.

Jana Kramer heats things up in a bikini for July 4th vacation

Earlier in the summer, Jana got the internet heated up after sharing a series of snaps from her Fourth of July vacation with her cousins and children.

The songstress looked tan and toned as she posed in a stringy bikini next to her family for a traditional group snap, telling fans they had been venturing to that same lake for the last 22 years before posting a cute snap of the foursome as young kids.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin split following cheating rumors

Jana made headlines last year when she announced she was divorcing her husband of six years, former footballer Mike Caussin.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jana shared the news via her Instagram page, penning an emotionally-charged note to her fans.

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. It’s time,” Jana shared.

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone,” she finished.

Jana is currently linked to Ian Schinelli following a short string of short-lived flings which included a run with Kristin Cavallari‘s ex-husband Jay Cutler.