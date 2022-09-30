Jana Kramer in black crop top for ‘girls night’ out

Jana Kramer looked chic as she posed, ready for a night out with friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jana Kramer looked ready for a good time as she posed ahead of a night with friends.

The actress and singer shared a sizzling mirror snap of herself posing in her girls’ night outfit.

She rocked a monochrome look, pairing a short white blazer with a simple black crop top.

Posing with a hand in her pocket, she wore a pair of tailored black pants, which were rolled at the hem, showing a delicate anklet around her ankle.

She opted for a classic black heel and some understated jewelry to finish off the look, wearing gold necklaces of varying lengths, as well as some rings on her fingers and thumb.

The One Tree Hill alum wore loose beachy waves in her dark ombre locks as she posed in front of a large mirror in her home.

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

She wrote onto the image, “Ready for girls night and to reminisce on those good ol days ;)” as she prepared to head out on the town with a group of old school friends to catch up.

The friends were later featured in a social media post as Kramer involved them in a series of TikTok videos which she posted to her Instagram in a montage.

In one clip, they listen to a piece of audio that asks which friend is the biggest flirt, with all parties immediately laughing and pointing to Jana.

In another, they are seen dancing to the track CUFF IT by Beyoncé, each holding a glass of red wine and fully enjoying their reunion together.

Jana Kramer rocks her latest look to promote brand new single

Jana looked incredible as she released promo shots recently to create a buzz around her latest single, The Nicest Thing.

The singer has been making her mark on the country scene since 2012 and dropped her newest offering on September 16, 2022.

She wore a black bra and light blue jean shorts underneath a white linen shirt which she left unbuttoned. Her bronzed skin and incredible abs were on show as she strutted her way down a country road.

She accessorized with several necklaces and some classic black aviator sunglasses.

She wrote to her excited fans, “My new single is out now!! I hope you blast it in the car and sing it out loud because we have all felt that some people in our lives, the “nicest thing” they could have ever done was never said hello.”

Jana Kramer shows off incredible abs as she poses in home gym

Jana works hard for her body, sometimes sharing pics from her home gym.

Recently she snapped a picture of herself and her puppy from her workout room, which is laden with weights and various types of gym equipment.

In the selfie, she wore tight black shorts, a coral pink crop top, and black sneakers.

Though Jana’s toned figure is hard to ignore, the adorable little puppy was the real focus of the post, which was captioned, “My new workout buddy. 🐾”

However, Leo the dog didn’t seem up to a workout as he lazed happily in his bed in the background.