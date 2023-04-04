Actress Jana Kramer was on fire walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio awards last week.

Jana always brings her fashion A-game when it comes to special events, and the awards show was no exception.

The country crooner wore a barely there dress that showed off her killer body in all the right places.

Jana’s dress was sparkly metallic on the bottom, going all the way down to the red carpet with a. high slit to reveal her toned legs.

The top, what there was of it, was a blue metallic bikini-like top that had one piece of material connecting it to the bottom of the dress. Her long brown locks were parted down the middle with wavy curves, and strappy heels finished her look.

Jana attended the event with her handsome boyfriend, Allan Russell, who she began dating earlier this year.

“Thank you @iheartradio for having us last week. And thanks @superiorstriker for being my date ♥️ Dress @falgunishanepeacockindia stylist @sonjamchristensen hair and makeup @emmawillishmu,” was the caption on Jana’s IG post featuring three different pictures.

As mentioned above, Jana has a new man in her life, and she’s happier than ever following her divorce from Mike Caussin.

Jana Kramer and her boyfriend Allan Russell navigate a long-distance romance

In January, Jana revealed via her Whine Down podcast that she was in a relationship again with Allan. The One Tree Hill alum admitted they met via Instagram, and at first, she ruled him out because Allan lives in England.

However, that changed when she saw something in Allan and agreed to see if there was a connection. It was a good thing too because Jana and Allan are having the best time.

Jana has previously shared they try not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. There’s no question it’s challenging, especially since Jana has two kids and is busy juggling her many work ventures like acting, singing, and being an entrepreneur.

Allan’s also a busy man as he’s the specialist attacking coach for Norwich City FC, where he used to play soccer. He also founded an elite attacking training program for fellow soccer players called Superior Striker.

Distance doesn’t appear to be hurting this duo, as they were all smiles for a recent date night with a group of friends in Los Angeles when they were there for the iHeartRadio awards.

Speaking of the awards, Jana’s look for the event wasn’t easy to pull off, but her fit physique made her look fabulous. One way she stays in shape is by running.

Jana Kramer is a running fanatic

Those who follow Jana on social media know that she often shares pictures to her Instagram Stories of her completing her run for the day. It’s part of how she stays accountable.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jana tries to run at least five miles a day. Even as the temperatures are starting to soar in Nashville and when she’s not in the mood, Jana remains committed to her running routine.

Along with running, Jana also uses Tonal at home for workouts, something she often promotes. The smart gym works keeps her fitness goals in mind when coming up with strength training workouts.

Whatever Jana’s doing, it’s working because she always looks fabulous!