Actress Jana Kramer enjoyed her vacation views in a pastel bikini as she sipped on a cocktail in paradise.

The One Tree Hill alum has been getting in some much-needed R&R in Anguilla.

It’s a girls’ trip for Jana, who was joined by her good friend Sara Brice.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jana showed off not only her serene surroundings but her colorful bikini, too.

Standing in the pool with one arm leaning on the side of it, Jana rocked a pastel two-piece, but because of the way she was standing, only part of her bottoms was visible. The swimsuit showed off her fit physique perfectly as she held a drink in one hand and soaked in the sun.

Jana had a reason for the IG Story, and it had everything to do with her swimsuit choice in the pic.

“So many q’s about this one!” she wrote before sharing a link to her Amazon favorites page featuring the bikini.

Pic credit: @kramergirl/Instagram

The swimsuit is the ZAFUL Women’s Dot Print High Cut Cross Triangle Bikini Set Two Piece Swimwear and retails for $35.99.

Jana Kramer hangs in Anguilla with pal Sara Brice

Over the weekend, Jana used Instagram to gush over her friend and traveling partner in crime, Sara. In an Instagram post, Jana shared a series of nighttime photos of the two having fun on the beach.

They went for a casual vibe in what appeared to be leggings and long-sleeve tops before Jana used the caption to gush over her friend.

“Here’s to the next few days of peace, fun, intention, and laughter with my girl @sara_brice. I was lucky enough to meet her back in 2012 on the Blake Shelton cruise and haven’t stopped laughing and loving her since then. #blessed. @malliouhanaauberge @aubergeresorts,” she wrote.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jana also shared another series of pictures, including her in a bikini lying on the edge of the pool and a photo with her and Sarah posing in the pool after a dip.

Jana Kramer teases new project with The Hills alum Jason Wahler

There’s no question that Jana’s one busy woman. Along with being a mom to her daughter, Jolie, and her son, Jace, Jana has her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, and a thriving career as a singer and actress.

However, all of that isn’t enough for Jana as she recently teased a new project involving mental health with The Hills alum Jason Wahler and The Red Songbird Foundation.

The foundation was founded by Hilary Roberts in 1997, and Jason became part of it shortly after the company went public in 2019. It focuses on “helping people deal with the darkness of their past.”

Jana has been on her own healing journey after her troubled marriage and divorce from Mike Caussin. She did not spill any specifics about the upcoming project, but Jana did gush over her friendship with Jason and her excitement for what they are doing.

Hopefully, Jason and Jana will be sharing more details on their working together soon.