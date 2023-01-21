Jana Kramer continues to prove she always looks fabulous, whether she’s hanging with her kids, acting on a TV, or just having a pool hang.

This week the One Tree Hill alum was a vision as she enjoyed an island vacation with gorgeous views.

Taking to Instagram, Jana stunned in a blue and red bikini that showed off her long, lean legs and toned tummy.

Two photos made up the share, with the first one featuring Jana lying on the edge of the pool with her arms behind her head and her eyes closed as the sun beat down on her face. The island of Anguilla served as the perfect backdrop adding even more beauty to the picture.

In the second image, Jana took a dip in the pool with her friend Sara Brice, wife of country singer Lee Brice. Jana and Sara were all smiles as they took a minute out from swim time to snap a pic together.

“I’ll just be teetering on this cliff and laughing with @sara_brice if anyone needs me,” Jana captioned on the IG post and also tagged Malliouhana resort and Auberge Resorts Collection.

Jana Kramer partners with Volition Beauty

One thing is for sure, Jana knows how to keep her skin looking gorgeous all year around. Ahead of the new year, Jana revealed she partnered with Volition Beauty to help people with their skincare resolutions.

In an Instagram video, Jana opened up about the two products she created with the brand. Overnight Retinol Serum actually launched a couple of months ago, and Jana admitted she uses it every night.

The idea behind it was Jana wanted to have all of her favorite products combined into one product that was affordable. It retails for $69.

Jana also created Grenache Retinol Eye Cream, which just launched recently. The talented actress referred to it as one of her favorite products. It retails for $58.

Both of Jana’s beauty products can be purchased via the Volition Beauty website.

Jana Kramer has a new man in her life

Along with her beauty announcement, Jana also rang in the new year with a new man in her life. Earlier this month, Jana shared the exciting news she’s dating someone on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

Jana didn’t reveal his identity but teased that he’s an athlete who works in England but originally hails from Scotland. She even shared that she was recording that episode of her podcasting England so they could spend time together.

They met via an app, and the relationship is new, but Jana did express that something feels different about her new relationship. However, her troubled past with romance also makes Jana realistic.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she shared.

Jana Kramer’s one busy lady, but she recently took some time out to enjoy a vacation with her friend and looked fabulous during her downtime.