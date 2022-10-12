Jana Kramer all smiles in thigh-skimming minidress for exciting announcement

Jana Kramer has been looking amazing again, this time in a gorgeous red minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress and singer Jana Kramer looked absolutely stunning as she posed in a thigh-skimming minidress to make an exciting announcement for the upcoming holiday season.

The 38-year-old One Tree Hill star posed with fellow actor Mario Lopez to announce the release of their Christmas movie, which is due out next month.

In a picture posted to social media, Jana stood next to 49-year-old Mario; she had her back to her costar but was leaning against him in a cute and playful manner.

Jana looked amazing in the thigh-skimming red minidress that featured white polka dots and a subtle floral pattern. The outfit also featured some ruching around the sleeves.

There weren’t any clearly visible accessories, but she didn’t need any. She had her hair long and wavy as it fell forwards over her shoulders.

Mario was dressed casually in blue jeans and a brown sweater. Both actors had massive beaming smiles.

Jana Kramer is starring in a festive movie with Mario Lopez

Jana Kramer made her announcement in the caption, revealing that the pair would be starring in a Lifetime festive movie called Steppin into the Holiday.

She wrote, in part, “MARK. YOUR. CALENDAR!!!Official air date of my @lifetimetv Christmas movie “Steppin into the holiday” with @mariolopez comes out November 25th 8/7c.”

Jana’s Instagram post featured a lot more. She also put up a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and even posted some footage of them filming the movie.

Jana and Mario were pictured throughout the film-set in a variety of different festive scenes. Fans also got to see a clip of the pair dancing during a scene, followed by another clip of the two actors practicing a dance routine.

Jana also included a shot of all the film crew.

Jana Kramer movie is part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ festive event

According to Variety, the movie features Mario playing former Broadway star Billy Holiday, who has just been fired and decides to return to his hometown for Christmas.

Over the festive season, Billy encounters Rae (Jana Kramer), who’s described as the charming owner of a dance studio. Billy’s 12-year-old nephew turns out to be Rae’s star pupil.

The movie is part of Lifetime’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime series of festive films, which kicks off on November 5. Lifetime will be showing a brand new holiday movie every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Christmas.

Jana’s Instagram post features a schedule of all the upcoming movies.