Jamie Lynn Spears stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Jamie Lynn Spears looks drop-dead gorgeous in a rare social media share made just before sister Britney Spears’ heart-breaking miscarriage news this weekend.

The former Nickelodeon star, targeted by 40-year-old Britney during her conservatorship drama, has largely been keeping a low profile on social media. Still, a recent post saw her put on a solid family display.

Jamie Lynn, followed by 2.2 million on the platform, celebrated a family occasion, and she put on a cute look for the special day.

Jamie Lynn Spears looks gorgeous in sundress

All smiles in a massive group shot, the 31-year-old grinned for the camera as she showed off her toned legs in a frilly and printed blue minidress.

Looking ready for summer as she held a bouquet of yellow flowers, the Netflix star posed by husband Jamie Watson, with the photo also including teen daughter Maddie, plus younger daughter Ivey.

Jamie Lynn doesn’t appear to have aged much. The workout queen looked super fit and dolled up as she wore discreet makeup, plus her long locks down. She went girly in cute flats with bows, with a swipe right better showing off the leggy outfit as she also clutched a yellow bag.

Other images also focused on the star’s two daughters – Ivey is shared with husband Jamie, while eldest Maddie was fathered by ex Casey Aldridge. “Sooooo proud of our Gracie,” the caption read.

Jamie Lynn might not make strip-down headlines on sister Britney’s level, but the star has had her moments. In 2021, she stunned fans with her post-baby body while showing off two bikinis at once, telling fans: “I’m always preaching to my girls about being confident, and to [not] apologize for being a strong woman, so I think it’s important to practice what I preach… stretch marks and all.” Spears was a teen when she welcomed Maddie, now aged 13.

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out on teen pregnancy

“You have your first love, or what you call love, in high school. You think it’s forever, and then, oh my gosh, I’m pregnant. I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this. I do not care what TMZ thinks about it,” she told Nylon of the pregnancy.

Jamie continued, “That was all I was thinking about: ‘These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I’m pregnant. There’s a human being growing inside of me, and I’m so young, I’m almost a baby myself.'”