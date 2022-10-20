Jamie Lynn Spears on a red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jamie Lynn Spears has been doing her best to create an individual career for herself in the Hollywood industry, separate from her older sister Britney Spears.

At a young age, she started in the acting game on a Nickelodeon show called Zoey 101 in the titular role. She continued building up her resume as an actress on Netflix.

Netflix’s Magnolias has been one of the most interesting shows to watch for people who consider themselves to be diehard fans of Jamie.

Jamie opened up about her experience filming the show’s third season, mentioning how bittersweet the time behind the scenes really was for her as a cast member.

She shared a series of photos to commemorate the last few months of memories she created revolving around Magnolias.

Jamie Lynn Spears feels bittersweet about Sweet Magnolias

Jamie added a heartfelt caption to her recent Instagram post saying, “SEASON 3 [of Sweet Magnolias] wrapping up is bittersweet, [because] it’s absolutely wonderful getting to make this show, but at the same time, we can’t wait until we get [to] share this new season with you all…”

She went on to describe Season 3 as a treat filled with twists and turns that she’s excited for viewers to finally see. There’s no word yet on if the drama series will be getting a Season 4.

Jamie Lynn Spears wearing an oversized shirt. Pic credit: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Since Jamie is a noteworthy celebrity who is constantly attending high-profile events and hitting red carpets, it’s common to see her dressed to the nines.

When it comes to social media though, she doesn’t always dress up in the most over-the-top fashion statements. She posed for one of her mirror selfies wearing an oversized T-shirt with a pair of white and pink socks.

If Jamie was indeed wearing a pair of shorts underneath the T-shirt, they were too small to be seen. The oversized T-shirt was covered in symbolism to support the Chicago Bulls NBA team.

Jamie’s lengthy caption and facial expression in her mirror selfie gave the vibe that she’s truly feeling bittersweet about the filming of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 coming to an end.

Jamie Lynn Spears is all smiles in orange

In the same photo thread where Jaime posted a picture in an oversized T-shirt, she also shared a gorgeous mirror selfie in an orange blouse. The bright-colored blouse was covered in a floral pattern that showed off her shoulders and arms.

Since she was posing from behind a chair, the bottoms she chose to wear that day were totally hidden. Jamie accessorized the look with a pair of simple hoop earrings and a stunning face of makeup.

Jamie Lynn Spears wearing an orange top. Pic credit: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie wore eyebrow tint, mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick. She wore her blonde hair parted in the middle with slight waves mixed throughout at a shoulder-length level.