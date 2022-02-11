Jamie Lynn Spears is planning return to Hollywood with a new podcast

Jamie Lynn Spears isn’t letting the Britney controversy stop her Hollywood comeback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jamie Lynn Spears plans on hosting a podcast, but will anybody listen?

The younger sister of Britney Spears will host a podcast with nothing off of the table. She wants to be completely open with listeners, discussing her career and childhood.

This is all part of Jamie Lynn’s three-part strategy to return to Hollywood.

Jamie Lynn released a memoir called Things I Should Have Said, returned to acting, and now, she is releasing a podcast.

Jamie Lynn Spears will have a new podcast with no topic off limits

Jamie Lynn Spears has a master plan to return to Hollywood that is nearly complete. The release of her podcast is the final step in her strategy for a comeback.

No topic will be off-limits on the younger Spears’ new podcast. She will talk about her childhood and career, but what about Britney Spears? There is no word yet if Jamie Lynn plans on talking about her big sister.

The podcast is still in the early stages of development, so no name or platform for podcast release has been formally announced.

According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn has a three-part plan to return to Hollywood, including a podcast, a book, and returning to acting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jamie Lynn has already returned to acting, as she appears on the Netflix show, Sweet Magnolias. The Zoey 101 star released a new book called Things I Should Have Said, to the dismay of Britney Spears fans. Jamie Lynn went on a press tour for her new book, appearing on Nightline and Spotify podcast, Call Her Daddy.

Jamie Lynn Spears - CHD Interview Part 2

Watch this video on YouTube

As for Jamie Lynn’s comeback, not so fast, fans are still salty with the actress for her perceived inaction when Britney was in a 13-year conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears feud

Britney Spears is at odds with little sister Jamie Lynn; the two are in a publicized feud.

In August 2020, Jamie Lynn Spears sought to gain more control of Britney Spears’ fortune. She asked a judge to move assets from the SJB Revocable Trust into accounts where she (Jamie Lynn) is the custodian.

Britney Spears spoke to the court in June 2021 and detailed the abuses of her conservatorship. Spears indicated a desire to sue her family, as part of her testimony.

One month after her testimony went public, Britney posted a not-so-subtle message on Instagram, for those who criticize her dancing videos.

Part of the caption said, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

In 2021, Jamie Lynn removed the petition to become a trustee, and Britney’s conservatorship ended.

Britney Spears was freed from a 13-year conservatorship and is finally speaking out about her sister’s treatment of her during the past decade. Britney is reportedly not a fan of Jamie Lynn’s new book. Britney writes, “only a SCUM person would make up such things about someone.”

A Britney Spears podcast would be a fascinating listen.