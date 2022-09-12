Jamie Lynn Spears in skimpy bikini highlights stunning body

Jamie Lynn Spears smiling. Pic credit: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Britney Spears‘ sister Jamie Lynn Spears is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she shows off her figure.

The former Nickelodeon star and Netflix favorite made her fans wait in a swipe for it over Labor Day weekend – posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers, Jamie Lynn shared a family-centric snap. Still, she included the swimwear action, too.

Jamie Lynn has been making plenty of 2022 headlines as she continues to be shaded by pop princess sister Britney, although things are kept very separate on Jamie Lynn’s social media. She rarely, if ever, mentions her Grammy-winner sister.

These photos came via a massive gallery and opened with a family and friends shot that included Jamie Lynn, husband Jamie Watson, plus daughters Maddie and Ivey. Everyone was smiling and posing from an outdoor path while backed by tall trees.

The gallery also included an outing on the water, plus a cute shot of youngest Ivey standing at the edge of a lawn and wearing a printed dress. More water fun was shared via video, with Jamie Lynn including a sneaky selfie of her sensational body in a stringy and mismatched bikini.

Here, Jamie Lynn showed off her shapely legs, toned waistline, and curves as she photographed herself indoors.

In a caption, the Zoey 101 alum told fans: “Happy Labor Day!! Hope ya’ll had a great 3 day weekend.” She tagged herself at the Ritz Carlton Lake Oconee.

Pic credit: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears keeping busy in 2022

Jamie Lynn has been busy living her best life this summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In August, the blonde shared a gallery that opened with a fun set selfie. The Sweet Magnolias star told fans, “Hiiii friends,been busy & barely posting,so here’s a lil recap of life lately: late night shoots, small towns, full moons, good people, softball, summer thunder storms, naps, & full hearts.”

Jamie Lynn has proven a hit on feel-good drama Steel Magnolias, one initially making headlines in Season 1 as Jamie Lynn rocked a prosthetic baby bump to play her Noreen character.

Jamie Lynn Spears says she didn’t understand conservatorship setup

Britney’s 13 years of conservatorship ended in November 2021. Jamie Lynn was still a teenager when the rigid setup was put into place.

“When it was put into place I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening,” she told Good Morning America as she discussed her sister finally being free.

Jamie Lynn is not close to Britney, though, and was not invited to the 40-year-old’s recent wedding to husband, Sam Asghari.