Jamie Lynn Spears is stunning in only a shirt as she proudly shows off her family.

The singer and sister to pop princess Britney Spears has already made headlines this month for showing off her bikini body. However, it was a slightly more covered-up affair as she updated her Instagram recently.

Jamie Lynn updated to celebrate homecoming and to show off her eldest daughter Maddie.

The Zoey 101 alum is also a mother to Ivey, shared with her husband, Jamie Watson.

In a gallery of celebratory images, Jamie Lynn opened with a picture of herself and Maddie. Jamie Lynn opted for an oversized shirt look, revealing her toned legs.

Maddie glammed up in a cute pale purple dress, plus a pair of high heels. Jamie Lynn also went funky with her footwear as she donned a white pair of mules adorned with fluffy faux fur for a show-stopping finish. The mom of two added a blue baseball cap, adding casual accents to her outfit.

Photos then showed Maddie celebrating with her peers, with the gallery also including Ivey.

In a caption, Jamie Lynn told her 2.2 million followers, “When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya load up the toddler, drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend🥵 Nothing else I’d rather do & Nowhere else I’d rather be👯‍♀️.”

Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed eldest daughter as a teenager

Jamie Lynn continues to prove that being a teenage mother can end well.

“You have your first love, or what you call love in high school. You think it’s forever, and then, oh my gosh, I’m pregnant. I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this. I do not care what TMZ thinks about it,” she told Nylon of becoming pregnant with her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

She added that she tried her best to avoid the paparazzi at first, but they often still “found” her.

Jamie Lynn Spears keeps quiet about Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn was not invited to sister Britney Spears’ June wedding to Sam Asghari.

She has, however, voiced support for her sister during her now-ended conservatorship, although the siblings continue to feud.

Britney, 40, largely alleges that her family hasn’t been there to support her during the hardest times.